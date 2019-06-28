caption Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper.” source Michael Thomas / Stringer / Getty

</

Popular food delivery service Grubhub recently released its “State of the Plate” report, which lists the year’s top dining trends and culinary forecasts for the remainder of 2019.

The report shows that the Impossible Burger is the number one order for late-night eaters.

Grubhub pulled data from the half a million daily orders placed through the delivery app.

When you hear the term “late-night munchies,” you might think of french fries, pizza, or fast food – pretty much anything besides a vegan burger, right? But, according to Grubhub’s new “State of the Plate” report, the Impossible Burger is now the most popular late-night delivery snack in America.

In fact, the meatless sandwich enjoyed a whopping 529% spike in popularity in the first half of 2019, according to the report, which was sent to INSIDER.

On top of that, the Impossible Burger is also currently the number one food delivery order in the Midwest, with its popularity rising by 326%.

Just a few years ago, the Impossible Burger was on the fringes of the average American’s consciousness. You might have seen it mentioned on Twitter, or scrolled past it on your Instagram Explore page, but you probably didn’t give it much attention. Now, the Impossible Burger is everywhere.

caption The Impossible Burger looks exactly like a regular one. source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

This shift in popularity for vegan late-night snacks reflects the larger trend in meatless mania. Chains such as White Castle, Little Caesars, and Burger King have all recently incorporated or announced upcoming plans to include Impossible products into their menus. Impossible Foods has also drawn high-profile investors, including Jay-Z and Serena Williams.

Orders of vegan-friendly foods on the Grubhub platform have also already increased by 25% in 2019 (compared to January to May 2018), with orders for the Impossible Burger specifically rising overall by 82%. And, the report shows that the top trend from Spring 2019 was “cauliflower bites” and the number one trend forecasted for fall 2019 is “pesto pasta.”

Grubhub also examined the areas ordering the most vegan foods, revealing that these cities are the top eight “Vegan Meccas:”

Los Angeles, California Brooklyn, New York Portland, Oregon Las Vegas, Nevada Rochester, New York Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Detroit, Michigan San Diego, California

caption Grubhub’s map of the Top Spots for Vegans. source Grubhub

However, some chains are pushing back against the wave of non-meat products. The fast-food giant Arby’s recently launched “the marrot” – a carrot made out of turkey meat – that could one day hit stores.

While the Impossible Burger may have Grubhub’s current number one spot, non-vegan meals aren’t going down without a fight. “Steak quesadillas” and “mashed potatoes and gravy” are the second and third most popular late-night snacks on the delivery app.