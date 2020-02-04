Impossible Marketing’s Digital Marketing Courses are now supported by SkillsFuture and NTUC-UTAP

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 February 2020 – Since January 2016, all Singaporeans aged 25 years and above can use their government-funded $500 SkillsFuture Credit to enrol in courses and enrich their future. Individuals can select from a wide array of SkillsFuture Credit-eligible courses to help develop and sharpen their skills.





To keep up with today’s digital marketing landscape, marketers need to stay relevant and upgrade their skillset. For those looking to enhance their digital proficiency, Impossible Marketing, a leading Digital Marketing Agency in Singapore, offers 6 digital marketing courses which are 100% payable using SkillsFuture Credit.





Apart from the credits, individuals can also benefit from UTAP (Union Training Assistance Programme) funding support. Exclusive to NTUC members, UTAP provides individual skills upgrading accounts to help defray the cost of training and encourage continual skills development — capped at $250 per calendar year. As the courses at Impossible Marketing are also NTUC-UTAP approved, NTUC members can enrol in and receive 50% unfunded course fee support.





Impossible Marketing’s courses cover popular topics such as SEO Marketing, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Facebook Marketing, E-commerce and Wordpress Web Design.





Participants can look forward to learn through practical examples and case studies from real life practitioners who have managed digital marketing campaigns for some of the biggest brands in Singapore. One of the most popular courses is SEO marketing where Impossible Marketing walks the talk by ranking their own website (www.impossible.sg) to the 1st page of Google search for competitive keywords like “SEO Singapore“, “SEO Services Singapore” and “Digital Marketing Singapore”.





Meanwhile, its Google Ads course covers actionable strategies including keyword research, content creation, biddings tools and competitor analysis to optimize the campaign. Participants will get to view an actual Google ads account optimization strategy and will be given a demo account to try on their own. Till date, Impossible Marketing has managed more than SGD $3.5 million Google ad spend.





For more information, please visit: https://www.impossible.sg/our-courses/



