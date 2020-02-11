In numbers: Here’s how the coronavirus has affected tourism and events in Singapore

Amid surging requests for hotel cancellations and refunds, Marina Bay Sands has cancelled its popular nightly light show, Spectra, after Singapore raised its alert levels to Dorscon Orange. Marina Bay Sands

After Singapore raised its alert levels to Dorscon Orange on Feb 7, a barrage of large and small events in the country have been cancelled, as the city-state battles plummeting tourist arrivals, a surge in requests for hotel and flight refunds, and an increasing number of countries advising against travel to the Republic.

All these are expected to hit Singapore’s economy badly in the coming weeks, with financial firm AXA Investment Managers predicting in a statement on Monday (Feb 10) that the virus would affect the tourism, trade, domestic consumption and financial industries here most.

Here’s what the coronavirus has cost Singapore so far, in terms of tourism and event attendance:

Fall in tourist arrivals:

20,000 fewer arrivals per day

Major arts events (cancelled):

A concert by Korean star Taeyeon at the Singapore Indoor Stadium (12,000 seats)

A concert by Korean boyband GOT7 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium (12,000 seats)

A concert by Chinese singer Miriam Yeung at the Singapore Indoor Stadium (12,000 seats)

A concert by Korean boyband WINNER at the Star Theatre (5,000 seats)

A concert by Korean boyband NCT Dream at the Star Theatre (5,000 seats)

A concert by Welsh singer Novo Amor at the Esplanade (450 seats)

A concert by the Singapore National Youth Orchestra at Victoria Concert Hall (673 seats)

A concert by Marina Bay Sands at the MBS Event Plaza (fits up to 10,000 pax)

Marina Bay Sands’ nightly light and water show

Major sporting events (cancelled):

HSBC Women’s World Championship (over 32,000 past attendees)

World Para Swimming World Series (150 swimmers)

Marina Run 2020 (over 6,000 past attendees)

Relay For Life 2020 (7,500 expected attendees)

Major school events (cancelled):

National School Games (60,000 athletes)

All school camps

Major corporate events (cancelled):

Citibank Asia Pacific Investor Conference (1,000 past attendees)

Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit (300 expected attendees)

American Chamber of Commerce Asia Pacific Business Summit

Sweden-Southeast Asia Business Summit

Goldbell MoveSG x NUS Mobility Innovation Summit 2020

Shopee Ultra-Hackathon 2020

SGX Active Traders Fair

Major events (postponed):

IT Show 2020 (650,000 past attendees)

FHA-HoReCa (80,000 past attendees)

NATAS Travel Fair (50,000 past attendees)

Singapore Yacht Show 2020 (16,000 expected attendees)

BeautyAsia 2020 (7,000 past attendees)

CAREhab 2020 (1,500 past attendees)

Food & Beverage Fair 2020

A concert by British boyband 98 Degrees at the Star Theatre (5,000 seats)

A concert by English singer Tony Hadley at The Theatre at Mediacorp (1,500 seats)

A show by Checkpoint Theatre at the Drama Centre Theatre (615 seats)

A show by Nine Years Theatre at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (533 seats)

A show by Stage Club at the KC Arts Centre (380 seats)

A show by the Singapore Repertory Theatre at the KC Arts Centre (380 seats)

Japanese Film Festival

Middle East Film Festival

