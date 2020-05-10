This $38,000 modular tiny ‘vacation home on wheels’ has 3 bedrooms and can sleep 6 people — see inside the Tenzo

caption TENZO mobile home. source In-Tenta

Barcelona-based creative design studio In-Tenta created the Tenzo, a three-bedroom tiny home on wheels that can sleep six people.

Like any traditional non-mobile home, the Tenzo comes with a kitchen, living room, bathroom, and some outdoor space.

The Tenzo starts at $38,064 and is available in Europe, although one order needs to include a minimum of eight units.

In-Tenta designed the Tenzo, an environmentally friendly and foundation-less mobile home that has three bedrooms that can sleep up to six people.

Barcelona-based In-Tenta is a creative “modular design” studio company that specializes in unique urban installation, product, and tiny home designs. The company – which was founded in 2012 – also has a specific focus on creating designs that reflect In-Tenta’s emphasis on “functionality, sustainability, and modularity.”

The Tenzo – which the company says is Japanese for “master of ceremonies” – tiny home on wheels is a direct example of In-Tenta’s three cornerstone themes.

The mobile home, which was designed to be both functional and Earth-friendly, comes with all of the typical rooms found in traditional houses, such as a kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, and an outdoor space in the form of a shaded terrace.

Tenzo starts at $38,064 and is available in Europe, although one order needs to include a minimum of eight units. Keep scrolling to see inside the tiny home on wheels, which In-Tenta calls a “vacation house on wheels”:

Because Tenzo doesn’t have a solid foundation base like traditional homes, the mobile house has a “low-impact” on the environment, according to its maker.

The mobile home can accommodate six people in the 430.6-square-foot space that’s 32 feet long and 13.5 feet wide. However, there’s also an option to modify the Tenzo to fit up to 4 people — with one less bedroom — in a 376.7-square-foot home that’s 27.9 feet long 13.5 feet wide.

The tiny home — with its insulated walls — has a wooden structure with a wood and steel roof.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms that are separated from the open-concept living room and kitchen with sliding doors. Along with the bed and bed frame, the rooms — which can each sleep two — also come with a nightstand and cabinets for storage.

There are large windows throughout the TENZO that flood natural light into the home, but to stop early morning sunshine from waking the occupants, the windows come with blackout curtains.

Like any home, the kitchen is equipped with a sink, refrigerator, freezer, microwave, and a dual-burner cooktop. There’s also a kitchen hood above the cooktop.

For mealtime, the home has a table that comes with four chairs. However, the dining area can seat more people when it’s pushed closer to the 2.3-foot sofa.

The bathroom also has all of the essential components: a ceramic sink and toilet, shower, mirror, towel rack, and fan.

There’s a terrace and awning to allow for outdoor relaxation while still being protected from the sun. A sliding window connects the kitchen with an outdoor bar.

The kitchen and bathroom source its hot water from the 80-liter electric water heater.