Here’s what Food Network star Ina Garten was up to on her recent Wyoming vacation, from whitewater rafting to boozy sloshies for lunch

Fans and followers of Food Network star Ina Garten love not only her classic recipes like lemon chicken and chocolate ganache cake but her heartwarming, entertaining social media posts featuring husband Jeffrey Garten.

Recently, the food-loving couple took a break from their home in the Hamptons and spent a week in and around Jackson, Wyoming. In typical “Barefoot Contessa” fashion, Ina Garten documented where and what they ate, as well as the beautiful views of their vacation.

Keep reading for a tour of the Gartens’ Wyoming getaway, including the Food Network chef’s food and drink recommendations.

Before heading to the mountains, the Gartens kicked off their trip with breakfast at Persephone Bakery in Jackson, Wyoming.

caption Persephone Bakery. source Yelp/Leo T.

Ina Garten’s mouthwatering Instagram post showed the French-inspired bakery’s fluffy cheddar scones and fruit muffins.

Garten wrote: “Loved our breakfast at Persephone Bakery in Jackson, Wyoming! Off to the mountains now!”

Fellow Food Network star Giada DeLaurentiis commented on Garten’s pastry-filled post, saying, “Love it there!”

Find Persephone Bakery in Jackson, Wyoming.

The Food Network couple’s adventure continued with stunning views of Grand Teton mountain.

caption Teton mountain range in Jackson, Wyoming. source littleting/Shutterstock

The Gartens vacationed in and around Jackson, Wyoming, a popular mountain and ski destination. Jackson Hole refers to the entire valley, and the town of Jackson is considered a gateway to three national parks and forests: Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Bridger Teton.

Garten lived her best life and enjoyed a fruity, frozen drink from Basecamp, a modern food and drink joint at the base of Jackson Hole’s Teton Pass.

caption Ina Garten enjoyed a frozen Paloma drink on her Wyoming vacation. source Courtesy of Basecamp

Basecamp‘s website describes itself as a “modern spin on the classic gas station,” complete with an in-store bar and restaurant, Rations. Garten got a Paloma Sloshie, and her caption said it all: “We drank our lunch today! Sloshies from Basecamp. OMG.”

Visit Basecamp and Rations in Wilson, Wyoming.

Next up: a whitewater rafting trip on the Snake River in Jackson.

Ina Garten’s Instagram post called this the “#perfectday.” In a response to a comment from her assistant, Lidey Heuck, Garten wrote, “We had such a good time!! (And got drenched!).”

Many fans shared heart emoji-clad comments. It’s not the first time followers of the “Barefoot Contessa” star have swooned over the Gartens.

Ina raved about her tasty pizza dinner at Snake River Grill in Jackson.

caption Snake River Grill in Jackson, Wyoming. source Yelp/SarvenAz E.

“Loved our dinner at the bar at Snake River Grill! Best pizza caprese with slow-roasted local tomatoes,” Garten wrote in her post.

Find Snake River Grill in Jackson, Wyoming.

The Gartens’ week in Wyoming came to an end with one last mountain snapshot.

caption Jackson, Wyoming. source Nagel Photography/Shutterstock

“So sad to leave Jackson, Wyoming. What an amazing week!” Garten wrote in her final picture of the trip.

Fans of the Food Network chef can find more of Garten’s recommendations for restaurants and recipes – as well as more photos of her and Jeffrey – on Instagram.

