Ina Garten shared Emily Blunt’s recipe for roasted potatoes, and it was so popular that her website crashed

caption Emily Blunt’s recipe for English roasted potatoes crashed Ina Garten’s website. source Barefoot Contessa/Food Network

Ina Garten shared Emily Blunt’s secret family recipe for English roasted potatoes, and it was so popular that her website crashed.

Garten first posted a sneak peek of the potatoes on her Instagram, and told her followers to check her site for the full recipe.

But people began commenting that the link to her “Barefoot Contessa” website wasn’t working.

“So sorry!!” Garten replied to one of the commenters. “So many people wanted the recipe that the site crashed. We’re fixing it now. Try again soon. They’re worth it!! Xxxx.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ina Garten is always sharing new recipes with her 2.6 million Instagram followers, showing them how to make everything from sticky buns to cosmopolitans.

But Garten’s fans went wild on Wednesday after she posted Emily Blunt’s secret family recipe for English roasted potatoes.

So many people tried to view the full recipe on Garten’s Barefoot Contessa website that it temporarily crashed.

Fans took to the comments of Garten’s Instagram post, telling her that the link to the recipe wasn’t working.

“So sorry!!” she replied to one of the commenters. “So many people wanted the recipe that the site crashed. We’re fixing it now. Try again soon. They’re worth it!! Xxxx.”

Garten said the recipe was a sneak peek from her new cookbook “Modern Comfort Food,” which she had announced would be coming out sooner than planned just the day before.

Blunt’s roasted potatoes recipe calls for just five ingredients: Yukon Gold potatoes, kosher salt, vegetable oil, coarse sea salt, and parsley.

The “Mary Poppins” actress first taught Garten how to make her family’s roasted potatoes on a 2018 episode of “Barefoot Contessa” with her costar Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“This is like a staple in the Blunt household,” Blunt told Garten as they cooked together.

Blunt revealed that one of the tricks her mother had taught her was to shake the potatoes in a pot to help roughen up their edges.

“This is the workout part,” she told Garten. “If you rough up the edges, once you roast them it just gives a really nice, sort of crispy, crunch.”

caption Blunt showed Garten how she shakes the potatoes in a pan to rough up the edges. source Barefoot Contessa/Food Network

“So it’s creamy inside and crispy on the outside,” Garten added.

Blunt also revealed that she had added an extra step to the family’s recipe, transferring the potatoes to a baking rack set over a sheet pan and letting them dry for 15 minutes after shaking them.

“This is my addition that made my mother a bit concerned at Christmas,” Blunt told Garten. “Cause her whole thing is like, just shake them up and bung them in the oil, don’t overthink it!”

“But I said, ‘Mom, this is a really good trick. You put them on the wire rack and you get all the moisture out of them and then it just forms such a fantastic crust on the outside.”

caption Blunt places her potatoes on a baking rack so that they can dry. source Barefoot Contessa/Food Network

After the potatoes are dry, Blunt puts them into a pan of vegetable oil that was heated in the oven before baking them.

“You want it kind of smoking,” she told Garten. “It should hurt your eyes a bit when you bring it out.”

“I smell potatoes making contact with oil,” Miranda said as he walked into the kitchen.

“You know what I always say,” Garten replied. “Bake potatoes and a man shows up.”