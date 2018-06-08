Inaugural Chillax Asia 2018 Injects Vibrancy into Singapore F&B Sector

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – June 8, 2018 – Newly minted Chillax Asia 2018, co-organised by the Singapore Bakery & Confectionary Trade Association (SBCTA) and event organiser The Planner Affairs, will become the republic’s first platform that injects vibrancy into the local F&B sector through linking MNCs, existing players and Singapore start-ups.





SBCTA President Liow Kian Huat said: “The SBCTA alongside industry partners have been ploughing in efforts and energies to reinvigorate the local F&B sector. Singapore has modernised rapidly over the past few decades, resulting in high levels of affluence in society. This is our Association’s way of modernising the trade while offering opportunities for millennials to join the sector.”





The Association, which was founded in 1947, collaborated with homegrown event organiser The Planner Affairs Pte Ltd to create a platform where aspiring Singapore entrepreneurs, homegrown food and beverage enterprises and MNCs can interact to form new collaborations and partnerships.





The Planner Affairs is a dedicated professional event management that provides a comprehensive range of event, conference and meeting management services.





Chillax Asia 2018 will drive entrepreneurship by offering three available schemes that cater to all participants — “Young Entrepreneur & Startup Scheme (YES)”, “SME Expansion Scheme” (SES) and “Global Partnership Scheme” (GPS).





The YES caters for new entrepreneurs who are keen to gain direct access to the existing players for insights, networking and franchise opportunities. As for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the SES will foster collaboration with Singapore and overseas based international organisations.





This exhibition also provides the GPS initiative to enable larger organisations in Singapore to partner with MNCs, said The Planner Affairs Managing Director Thomas Tan.





This inaugural event is supported by 11 organisers across Asia, including the International Federation Chinese Bakery Confectionery Associations (IFCBCA).





The IFCBCA is made up of regional bakery associations from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.





Alongside the entrepreneurial focus, visitors will witness key events* such as the International Bake-A-Star Championship, the Barista Lah and the Singapore Bake-A-Star Championship.





The International Bake-A-Star Championship, which brings together national winners from the IFCBCA group, will pit bakers in two categories: the Bread and the Cake category.





As part of this event, the SBCTA will host its annual Singapore Bake-A-Star Championship — comprising bread and pastry competitions — to identify highly skilled bakers who will have the opportunity to represent Singapore at international championships, said Mr Tan.





Chillax Asia 2018 is open to the public as well as trade visitors and will run from 14th June to 17th June 2018 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Hall 401 – 403). There will be about 160 booths at the event.





Chillax Asia 2018

Date: 14–17 June 2018

Time: 10am — 8 pm

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Hall 401 – 403), 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore 039593