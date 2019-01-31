‘Ted Bundy is a chad’: Reddit’s misogynist incel community is upset about Zac Efron’s serial killer movie

caption Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures/YouTube

Incels are upset with “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a movie where Zac Efron plays Ted Bundy.

Incels are a community of misogynist “involuntary celibates,” who degrade women and hate men they believe are more attractive than them.

On their subreddit, they view Bundy and Efron as exactly the type of successful attractive men they despise.

Zac Efron’s “hot Ted Bundy” movie, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” has been controversial since it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Saturday, with debate over whether it romanticizes the murderer.

Aside from Sundance cineastes, “Extremely Wicked” has an unexpected group of detractors: Reddit’s incel community.

An incel, in case you weren’t aware, is an “involuntary celibate.” They’re a community that objectifies and degrades women and believe themselves too physically unattractive to sleep with anyone, often justifying their beliefs with pseudoscience. They also hate attractive men, who they belive have an easier time sleeping with women, and who they dub “Chads.”

And they see Zac Efron and Ted Bundy as the distillation of everything they hate: a Chad playing a Chad.

“Ted Bundy is a chad,” one Reddit incel wrote, in reaction to Netflix’s pleas to stop calling Ted Bundy hot.

caption Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in a courtroom scene. source Voltage Pictures/YouTube

“Isn’t it disgusting how being an evil person will make people and women love you? I hate them with all my soul,” wrote another.

Bundy was famously charismatic, wooing dozens of girls and young women before raping and killing them. He also used his interpersonal skills to try to attract public support when he stood trial in 1979. The debate over “Extremely Wicked” is whether the movie sufficiently challenges its subject’s charms, or falls sway to them.

Read more: Zac Efron’s portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy is being accused of romanticizing the brutal murderer

The conversation about Bundy has been playing out in a few different threads in the r/braincels subreddit, where the incel community migrated after the r/incels subreddit was banned in November 2017 for inciting violence against women.

Bundy, apparently, has long drawn the ire of the incel community. Many incels believe he’s an example of what they dub the “halo effect” – the belief that good looks determine one’s quality of life.

A popular thread from seven months ago complains that he only got away with his crimes because he was attractive. Another popular thread, from three months ago, expresses jealously that women found his appearance pleasing. Some users are also frustrated that incels are blamed for killing women (Elliot Rodger and Alek Minassian have both been embraced by the community), while “Chads” like Bundy aren’t despised as a group.

Many members aren’t distinguishing between “Extremely Wicked” starring Efron and Netflix documentary project about Bundy, “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” (both were directed by Joe Berlinger). But that hasn’t stopped them from getting angry at both.

“This is exactly what Netflix wanted,” one Reddit user wrote. “They wont invest time and money into a show whose main character would be revolting to the viewers. [Women] are into deviants, pretty sure a giant like Netflix would be aware of that.”

“If Netflix wanted to reduce [women] from calling Bundy hot, they only need to add the text, ‘Zac Efron is 5’8″‘ every time he appears on screen,” wrote another.