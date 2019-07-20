7 of the world’s most incredible new buildings in 2019, according to architects

caption The Wave in Vejle, Denmark. source Dezeen.com

Dezeen is an architecture and design website. As part of its second annual Dezeen Awards, the site is taking a look at some of the best new architecture and design projects from around the world.

This year, 267 architecture projects from around the world made the 2019 longlist for Dezeen Awards.

The list features everything from an arts center made up of white aluminum boxes to a residential building shaped like a wave.

Business Insider compiled a list of seven of the architecture projects that made the longlist.

From a Danish housing complex shaped like a wave to an arts center in Dubai that’s made up of white aluminum boxes, there’s some fascinating architecture to be found around the world.

The Dezeen Awards are currently in the process of naming the architecture project of the year. To do so, its team of judges has to narrow down the 267 architectural projects that made the 2019 longlist.

According to its website, Dezeen – an architecture and design site – received over 4,500 applicants from 87 different countries; of those, 267 architecture projects made the first cut.

The architecture longlist recognizes the best new projects from around the world. It includes famous architecture firms like Foster + Partners and Studio Gang as well as local studios.

The judges are made up of industry leaders including Frida Escobedo, Sou Fujimoto, Doriana Fuksas and Winy Maas. In September, they will announce a shortlist; from there, they will reveal the winner in October.

Business Insider has compiled a list of seven of the 267 architectural projects that made the longlist. The list is presented in no particular order.

Brasserie 2050

caption Brasserie 2050 in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands. source Jorn van Eck/Dezeen.com

Location: Biddinghuizen, Netherlands.

Brasserie 2050 is a pop-up restaurant at the Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands. It was designed by the Amsterdam-based spatial design agency Overtreders W.

The Wave

caption The Wave in Vejle, Denmark. source Dezeen.com

Location: Vejle, Denmark.

The Wave is a residential project with five connected residential towers. It was designed by Denmark-based architecture company Henning Larsen Architects.

The UCCA Dune Art Museum

caption Dune Art Museum in Qinhuangdao, China. source Dezeen.com

Location: Qinhuangdao, China.

The Dune Art Museum is made up of a collection of subterranean concrete galleries. It was designed by the Beijing-based firm Open Architecture.

The Ha House

caption Ha House in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. source Dezeen.com

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The Ha House is a residential building with a collection of gardens and is a part of Vo Trong Nghia Architects’ House for Trees series. It was designed by the Vietnamese architecture firm Vo Trong Nghia Architects.

The Jameel Arts Centre

caption Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. source Dezeen.com

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Jameel Arts Center is made up of two clusters of white aluminum boxes on a manmade island on the Dubai Creek. It was designed by international architecture studio Serie Architects.

The Masa Bakery and Cafe

caption Masa Bakery and Cafe in Bogota, Colombia. source Dezeen.com

Location: Bogota, Colombia.

Masa Bakery and Cafe is a concrete bakery and cafe in Colombia. It was designed by the New York-based architecture and design firm Studio Cadena.

The Teahouse in Jiuxing Village

caption Teahouse in Jiuxing Village in Hangzhou, China. source Dezeen.com

Location: Hangzhou, China.

The Teahouse in Jiuxing Village is a modern concrete hospitality building. It was designed by Hangzhou-based architecture design firm Gad Line + Studio.

Teahouses originated in Asia and sell tea and other refreshments.