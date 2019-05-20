Independent Research Firm Cites Trend Micro as a Leader in Enterprise Email Security

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 20, 2019 – Trend Micro Incorporated ( TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been named a leader in enterprise email security in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2019 report. Trend Micro earned the highest possible score in the “technology leadership” sub-criterion (under the product strategy criterion), “deployment options” and “cloud integration,” and received the highest score among all 12 appraised vendors in the strategy category.

Forrester describes Trend Micro with comments including, “Clients cite effectiveness, ease of deployment, and configurability as strengths.” Forrester additionally said, “Enterprises seeking a solution for defending against malicious and malware-laden emails should consider Trend Micro.”

“The number one threat vector continues to be email, which drives our commitment to continued innovation,” said Wendy Moore, Vice President of Product Marketing for Trend Micro. “Analyst evaluations are critical for solution assessment. In my view, this recent report takes into account our newer artificial intelligence (AI) features such as writing style analysis and computer vision, alongside solutions to protect cloud email platforms like Office 365 and Gmail that collectively helped us block over 41.5 billion threats in 2018.”

Nearly 86% of all threats blocked by Trend Micro last year came via email. Phishing, business email compromise (BEC), malicious URLs, malevolent attachments and accidental and deliberate data loss are all common challenges.

Enterprises that use Trend Micro get a winning formula of decades of email security expertise combined with the strategic vision to anticipate the next threats. This combination continues to position Trend Micro as a forefront of the industry.

A cross-generational blend of security techniques is the best agreed upon approach to achieve comprehensive protection against these and other threats. One of these techniques includes Writing Style DNA, an AI-powered tool which helps to spot BEC scammers by analysing email content. To date this has identified 5,400 attacks at 160 organizations, resulting in potential savings for customers of $858m. Another leading feature from Trend Micro blends computer vision image analysis technology with machine learning to “see” fake log-in pages, the result of this protects against phishing and account takeover.

Trend Micro’s email security benefits from intelligence sharing across all layers of the IT infrastructure to offer connected threat defense. It is available in multiple deployment options — appliance (physical and virtual), on-premises software, SaaS service, and as a hybrid solution. Trend Micro is the only vendor to offer dual layer protection via a cloud-based API+SMTP solution for advanced threat protection.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.