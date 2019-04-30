India claims to have found the Abominable Snowman’s footprint in the Himalayan mountains

source Indian Army

India’s army claims to have found footprints for the elusive Abominable Snowman, or Yeti.

An Indian mountaineering expedition team said it found the footprints belonging to the “mythical beast” in April.

The alleged footprints measured 32″ by 15″.

The Indian Army claims to have spotted footprints belonging to the Abominable Snowman, or Yeti, in the mountainous border of Nepal and Tibet.

An Indian mountaineering expedition team said it found the footprints belonging to the “mythical beast” in April. The alleged footprints measured 32″ by 15″.

Here’s what the Indian Army claims to be the footprints of the creature:

The footprints were found close to a base camp near the Makalu mountains.

The Makalu mountain is the fifth largest mountain in the world and rises to over 8,400 meters.

Makalu is Tibetan for “Great Black” and refers to the granite on the mountain.

A French team of climbers first made it to the peak in 1955. At least 31 people have died attempting to climb the mountain.

The alleged Yeti has been rumored to have existed since 326 B.C.

The creature from Tibetan folklore was said to have existed during Alexander the Great’s era.

The Macedonian king requested to see the Yeti but was rebuffed by locals who claimed the creature was not able to handle the low altitude on the ground.

Not everyone is convinced of the Yeti’s existence. One theory is that evaporation and melting snow causes “overstepping,” an effect that makes the tracks from an animal’s back foot overlap with the tracks from its front foot.

Some people were displeased with the description of the Yeti.

One former member of parliament said that while he was proud of the Indian Army, he cautioned against describing the Yeti as a “beast.”

“But please, you are Indian, don’t call Yeti as beast,” Tarun Vijay said on Twitter. “Show respect for them.”