A 32-year-old Indian man dyed his hair white, used a wheelchair, and pretended to be 81 so he could fly to the US on a fake passport

caption 32-year-old Jayesh Patel without his disguise (L) and wearing it (R.) source CSIF

A 32-year-old Indian man disguised himself as an 81-year-old in a wheelchair in a brazen attempt to fly to the US with a fake passport.

Jayesh Patel was arrested at the airport in New Delhi on Sunday night trying to use a passport which said he was Amrik Singh, born in February 1938.

“His voice didn’t match his age. Despite grey hair, his skin seemed to be quite young as there were hardly any wrinkles on his face,” a spokesman from India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

An officer in the Delhi Police told NDTV that Patel “was planning to go to the US for a job” and had managed to get a US visa using the fake passport.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 32-year-old Indian man dressed as an 81-year-old man in an apparent attempt to fly to the US on a fake passport.

Jayesh Patel was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport by the India’s Central Industrial Security Force in New Delhi at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, NDTV reported.

Patel tried to board a flight to New York using a passport with the fake name of Amrik Singh, an 81-year-old born in Delhi in February 1938, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

In two separate incidents, #CISF nabbed two passengers, one each for impersonation and carrying dual passports at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Passengers handed over to Delhi Police officials. pic.twitter.com/Mo7Gazeeox — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 9, 2019

But his disguise wasn’t good enough.

“He posed as if he was very old and incapacitated,” Shrikant Kishore, a senior official with the CISF, told CNN.

caption Jayesh Patel in disguise. source CSIF

“Our screener asked the person in the wheelchair to stand. He said that he cannot stand. Our screener asked if he would stand with support. He reluctantly stood up.”

Hemendra Singh, a spokesperson for CISF told the Indian news agency IANS: “He even tricked the initial security check and got his immigration cleared.”

“CISF was suspicious about him as his voice didn’t match his age.”

caption Security tape of Jayesh Patel in a wheelchair in Ne Delhi airport. source CSIF

“Despite grey hair, his skin seemed to be quite young as there were hardly any wrinkles on his face.”

Under interrogation Patel confessed to impersonating an old man and using a fake passport, the CISF said.

Sanjay Bhatia, a senior police officer with the Delhi Police, told NDTV Patel “was planning to go to the US for a job.”

“His beard was grown and hair was dyed grey. He was made to wear a pair of thick glasses and a turban. He was also instructed to walk like an elderly person.”