An Indiana man threw a cup of coffee at a 7/11 cashier after he was told off for not wearing a mask

Indiana police say a man threw coffee at a local 7-Eleven cashier who refused to serve him because he wasn’t wearing a face mask.

According to a statement by the Mishawaka Police Department, the man was refused service by the 7-Eleven store clerk because he wasn’t wearing a mask. He then threw coffee at the female clerk and later physically assaulted the woman before leaving the store.

The 7-Eleven store had posted signs saying that masks were required while inside the store per local health and CDC guidelines, the report said. Police are still searching for the suspect.

This is the second act of aggression to take place in a 7-Eleven store this week over defiance of coronavirus guidelines.

The Mishawaka Police Department said in a statement, published by local news outlet WNDU, that the incident occurred at a local 7-Eleven at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. A male suspect entered the 7-Eleven and attempted to purchase a cup of coffee, but was told by the clerk that he could not be served because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

According to police, the man then threw the cup of coffee on the female cashier and left the store.

The 7-Eleven store had posted signs saying that masks were required while inside the store per local health and CDC coronavirus guidelines, the report said.

According to police, the man returned and was asked by the clerk to leave the store; he then proceeded to punch and kick the cashier before knocking her to the ground and leaving the store.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as being a black male between 20 and 25 years of age.

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” According to Indiana state health guidelines, businesses are encouraged to post signage about health policies and practices in common areas for employees and customers to see.

The country is currently in Stage 2 of its four-stage plan to reopen the economy. The plan says that only in Stage 4 will wearing face masks become optional.

7-Eleven does not currently have a company-wide policy in place requiring masks in its stores but has implemented heightened social distancing policies in its franchises.

This is the second aggressive action to take place in a 7-Eleven store this week over coronavirus guidelines. On Tuesday, a man in Oakland Hills, California, broke a window at a local 7-Eleven after he was told off by employees for not wearing a mask inside the store.