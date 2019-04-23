Police searching for the killer of 2 Indiana teens murdered in 2017 release grainy footage of suspect they believe is ‘hiding in plain sight’

Authorities on Monday released a grainy video of the man suspected of killing two Indiana teenagers in 2017.

Middle schoolers Liberty German and Abigail Williams were found dead near the railroad bridge in Delphi shown in the video.

The footage was found on German’s phone.

Investigators believe the suspect still spends regular time in Delphi, and is “hiding in plain sight.”

Police on Monday released a grainy video of a man suspected of killing two Indiana teenagers walking down an abandoned railroad bridge.

The footage was found on the phone of one of the victims, 14-year-old Liberty German, The Associated Press (AP) reported. She and her friend Abigail Williams, 13, were found dead in a wooded area near the bridge in February 2017 after the two had gone hiking.

Police urged the public to study the newly released footage as well as an updated sketch of a young, clean shaven suspect. A previous sketch showed an older man with a goatee and hat.

Superintendent Doug Carter told reporters that investigators now estimate the suspect is between 18 and 40 years old. They believe he lives or has lived in Delphi, or regularly spends time in the city.

“We believe you are hiding in plain sight. For more than two years, you never thought we would shift gears to a different investigative strategy, but we have,” Carter said.

The superintendent continued addressing the suspect, saying his friends and family will probably notice that he has been acting differently since the murder.

“A question to you: What will those closest to you think of when they find out that you brutally murdered two little girls, two children? Only a coward would do such a thing,” Carter said.

Besides the video footage, police also made additional portions of the audio public. They had previously released grainy pictures and shorter recordings that were also found on German’s phone, according to the AP.

In the longer recording, a man can be heard saying: “Guys, downhill.” Carter said the voice belongs to the suspect shown walking on the bridge.

Authorities have still not issued any arrest warrants related to the crime, though they have reviewed thousands of leads, the AP reported. Authorities declined to say how the middle schoolers were killed.

Kathy Guider, a former FBI agent who is not affiliated with the case, told the AP that police may have been trying to provoke the suspect into making a mistake by taunting him at the latest briefing. She said that tactic has worked for other homicide cases.

“In those national cases, they were trying to evoke some type of an emotion, some type of an action that will help them solve the case, to help them generate new information, new leads,” she said.