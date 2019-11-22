Indiana University admits a professor has ‘racist, sexist, and homophobic’ views but say they can’t fire him because of the First Amendment

caption Eric Rasmusen. source CBS News

Indiana University says it will continue to employ Eric Rasmusen, a professor of business economics and public policy at the university, despite his “racist, sexist, and homophobic views.”

University Provost Lauren Robel said the school can’t fire Rasmusen because the “First Amendment of the United States Constitution forbids us to do so.”

Rasmusen came under fire earlier this month after he tweeted about an article called “Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably.” His tweet said “geniuses are overwhelmingly male because they combine outlier IQ with moderately low Agreeableness and Moderately low Conscientiousness.”

Robel said that Rasmusen also believes that women don’t belong in the workplace, gay men should be banned from academia, and black students are unqualified for elite universities.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Indiana University professor who is known for his “racist, sexist, and homophobic views,” is keeping his job after an outpour of criticism, thanks o the First Amendment, University Provost Lauren Robel said.

Eric Rasmusen, a professor of business economics and public policy at the university, came under fire earlier this month after he tweeted about an article called “Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably.” His tweet said “geniuses are overwhelmingly male because they combine outlier IQ with moderately low Agreeableness and Moderately low Conscientiousness.”

Robel, a provost and executive vice president for the university, said in a letter to students that Rasmusen, who has been employed by the university since 1992, has “for many years” used his social media accounts to “disseminate his racist, sexist, and homophobic views.”

Among his beliefs, Robel said, Rasmusen believes women don’t belong in the work place, gay men should be banned from academia, and black students are unqualified for elite universities.

“His expressed views are stunningly ignorant, more consistent with someone who lived in the 18th century than the 21st,” Robel said. “Sometimes Professor Rasmusen explains his views as animated by his Christian faith, although Christ was neither a bigot nor did he use slurs; indeed, he counseled avoiding judgments.”

But Rasmusen can’t and won’t be fired from Indiana University for the “vile and stupid” posts “because the First Amendment of the United States Constitution forbids us to do so,” Robel said. The First Amendment gives Americans the freedom of speech.

Robel said that while Rasmusen is still employed at the school, no student will be required to take his classes, and Rasmusen will be required to use a double-blind procedure while grading that will make it impossible for him to know whose assignment he’s grading.

Rasmusen responded to the university’s letter on Thursday in an interview with CBS News.

“Academic freedom should protect me even if I believed all the things the provost attributed to me,” he said.

He also posted a separate response on his personal website, saying “Indiana University is not discouraging bias, but encouraging it, even requiring it, as a condition of teaching.”