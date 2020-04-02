7 indie makeup brands you can still support online while social distancing

caption There’s no better time to check out independent brands than now. source Jayannpo/Shutterstock

At the time of writing, cosmetic retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty are temporarily closed.

Similarly, brands like Colourpop and Kylie Cosmetics have closed their distribution and fulfillment centers for the time being.

However, there are numerous independent beauty brands that are still shipping out makeup during the pandemic.

Clionadh Cosmetics and Kaleidos, for example, all offer products worth checking out.

It’s a tough time for the beauty industry.

Many salons aren’t able to operate, and stores like Sephora and Ulta Beauty are temporarily closed. Some online retailers are also hurting – Colourpop and Kylie Cosmetics, for example, cannot ship products for the time being.

That being said, you can still get your beauty fix from independent retailers. Here are seven worth checking out.

Clionadh Cosmetics offers some of the most unique eye shadows on the market.

Though Clionadh Cosmetics is not shipping new orders yet, its online shop is open.

The brand was created by two sisters who hand-make each product in Canada. Their makeup is vegan and cruelty-free, and can be purchased on the Clionadh Cosmetics website.

In an Instagram post on March 23, the brand said its team “has been working at less than full force” as a result of the coronavirus. However, Clionadh Cosmetics is said to be prepared with enough supplies to last throughout the pandemic.

New orders are not being shipped immediately, but are instead being accepted as pre-orders for the time being.

Purchases from Menagerie Cosmetics benefit wildlife.

Menagerie Cosmetics sells everything from eye shadow to lipstick.

Menagerie Cosmetics was founded in 2019 with a single palette, and has since grown to become a popular indie brand. Products are handmade by the brand’s owner, and are also vegan, cruelty-free, and talc-free. At the end of each year, a portion of profits are donated to animal-welfare charities.

At the time of writing, a note posted to the top of Menagerie Cosmetics’ website says the brand is currently facing some processing delays and supply shortages as a result of coronavirus. Still, the brand is accepting orders and “working hard to restock items.”

Kaleidos offers a wide range of standout beauty products, including neon eye shadow.

The brand's eye shadow stands out from others on the market.

Based in Shanghai⁣, China, Kaleidos is a beauty brand that sells eye shadow, highlighter, lipstick, lip gloss, and brushes. The makeup is vegan and cruelty-free, and can be shipped internationally.

At the time of writing, Kaleidos is offering free shipping to the US on any order that costs more than $48.

If you’re looking for fun beauty products to brighten your mood, consider Glamlite Cosmetics.

One of the brand's newest palettes is shaped like a cake.

Glamlite Cosmetics is an online brand that sells makeup inspired by food. There’s pizza-themed eye-shadow palettes, donut-inspired lip gloss, and more. The brand’s makeup is also vegan and cruelty free.

Until 12 a.m. on April 3, Glamlite Cosmetics is offering free shipping on orders over $49, and 30% off purchases with the code GLAM30.

Ace Beautè has everything from faux lashes to eye shadow.

Ace Beautè sells a wide range of faux lashes on its website.

Formed in 2016, the beauty brand advocates for “beauty for all” – its website encourages people to use its makeup “regardless of age, sex, skin color, religion, or socioeconomic status.” Like many other indie brands, Ace Beautè is also cruelty free.

Eye shadow, lashes, and brushes are currently available, and can all be shipped worldwide.

Karity is the perfect brand to shop for essentials.

Eye-shadow palettes from Karity cost less than $30.

Karity is an independent beauty brand that focuses on creating makeup that’s both “glamorous” and affordable. The brand’s products are also vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

Not only does Karity offer various eye-shadow palettes and lipsticks, but it also sells staples like makeup-remover wipes and eyebrow pencils.

If you’re searching for special-effects makeup, JD Glow Cosmetics has you covered.

JD Glow Cosmetics offers extremely bright makeup for low prices.

JD Glow Cosmetics was founded in 2015 by two best friends in Louisiana, according to the brand’s website. It aims to sell high-quality products for low price points, and offers its products online.

The brand stands out for its glitter eye shadows, color-shifting pigments, and unique gel liners. It also has a wide range of highlighters and lipsticks.