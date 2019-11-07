My hormonal acne scars have almost faded completely after using this brightening cleanser for 2 months

source Sephora

After a week of using Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser ($34), I noticed my skin tone was dramatically brighter and more even. I was so impressed that I even got three of my friends hooked on it.

The formula contains fruit oils and extracts that help hydrate, brighten, and exfoliate.

It’s also helped me feel more confident when I don’t wear makeup, so even though it’s $34 a bottle, I’d be happy to invest in my self-confidence.

I first grabbed a bottle of Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser while wandering through Sephora in search of anything that had the word “brightening” on it.

I’ve had some trouble with hormonal acne in the past so I was looking for something that would even out and brighten my complexion. I also loved the pump bottle because it’d be easier to get the product onto my hands and the minimal design would look chic on my bathroom counter. I wasn’t expecting much more beyond that.

After a week, my skin was noticeably brighter, more even, and dark spots from my hormonal acne had lightened

After about a week of using the cleanser every morning and night, I noticed my skin was clearer and brighter. I was utterly shocked. Before trying out this cleanser, my skin was dull with small little acne bumps everywhere.

Let me break down how my face actually looked for you.

I was having terrible hormonal acne for a solid seven months before I started using the Indie Lee cleanser. Regardless of how long the bumps would stick around on my skin (which was days, sometimes weeks), they would leave behind spots and scars. Without makeup, my cheeks were visibly covered in tiny red scars from all of the acne that I just couldn’t control; I couldn’t leave the house without makeup on. That is how sensitive my skin was.

The cleanser is formulated with strawberry seed oil and tomato extract to help brighten and exfoliate skin

Typically, I would use about one to one and a half pumps of the cleanser every morning and night, lathering it in my hands a bit before applying all over my face. Sometimes, I’d use a different cleanser at night depending on if my skin was breaking out a bit (typically Peter Thomas Roth’s Irish Moor Mud Purifying Gel or Indie Lee’s Purifying Face Wash) and then I would go right back to using the brightening cleanser.

I saw a noticeable difference in the scars on my cheeks after just one week and now that I’ve been using it for two months, a lot of the scars have almost faded away completely. In fact, I was so impressed that I recommended it to my best friend and she noticed that her cheeks and nose were brighter too.

The cleanser itself is a gel-like texture that feels as though it’s sinking into your skin as you lather it on your face. Personally, I love the texture because it’s cooling and after a long day, this face wash is exactly what I need. I can also use it as a face mask if I think my skin needs some TLC; I’ll just apply a thin layer and let it sit for five minutes before rinsing off.

Because my skin is so sensitive, I also love the simple and clean formula of this cleanser. It’s one of Sephora’s clean skin-care products so it’s made without potentially irritating sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic fragrances and more. Instead, it has strawberry seed oil to hydrate, tomato extract to exfoliate, and hydrolized wheat proteins to replenish moisture. The strawberry seed oil and tomato extract also contain vitamin C (among many others) to brighten.

While the cleanser has definitely brightened and improved the texture of my skin, it’s also changed the way I feel in it. I don’t have to pile on the tinted moisturizer for a no-makeup makeup look – now, I just have it. I’m happy that I stumbled on a product that genuinely works for me (and my friends) to help brighten and even out my skin, and I know I’ll be hoarding this in my beauty cabinet for years to come.