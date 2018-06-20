Indomie fried donuts and onigiri – take a look at the latest crazy food trend taking Indonesia and Malaysia by storm

Indomie is a staple in most households in Asia – you take it out of the bag, pop it into boiling water and minutes later, it’s ready to eat.
Some creative foodies and companies in Indonesia, however, are reinventing how the delicious noodle-based snack can be consumed.
Here, it has been transformed into an Onigiri by Surabaya-based onigiri delivery company oni.onigiri :
First ever Indomie Onigiri in Surabaya. Yes we are jumping aboard with the Indomie Craze! . Cuma indomie doang? No! Chicken nugget dan extra bawang goreng bikin onigiri indomie ini beda dengan yang lain dan tentunya bikin nagih.
Onigiri is a Japanese snack made from rice formed into triangular or circular shapes, then wrapped with seaweed. In the Indomie version, the rice has been replaced by noodles.
For an extra kick, there may even be a chili padi or two hidden inside if you like yours spicy.
The Indomie Onigiri is also sold in K3 Mart convenience stores.
Safe and sound back to town. Berhasil juga bawa Onigiri Indomie @k3mart.id tadinya uda deg2an banget waktunya super mepet. Untung semua tepat waktu! Akhirnya baru nyobain skrg. Lagi pas laper2nya, 1 pcs sih uda pasti kurang! Untung belinya banyak 😆
Indomie has also been reimagined as a donut:
DONUT INDOMIE LANDING DI JOGJA! Hayo siapa yang mau coba makanan super HITZ ini merapat aja Kedai Roti Bakar 543🍩👅💦 . Buat varian rasanya ada: Donut indomie original 11k, Donut indomie mozza 15k, Donut indomie smoked beef 15k, Donut indomie sosis 15k, Donut indomie saus keju 15k, . Muantepp kan harganya pun ga mahal, daripada beli tiket ke Jakarta & Ostrali hayooo 😆
Interestingly, the Indomie Doughnut trend didn’t start in Indonesia – an Australian doughnut shop in Sydney named Donut Papi was the first to launch the “May-Goreng”.
Last weekend of May is approaching and why not finish the month of May with a BANG!💥 In collaboration with @indomieau we will celebrate the end of May and calling it as MAY-GORENG! IndoMie MieGoreng donut is a collab baby that we're so excited to announce! More details on this later but it will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday only (25-27th of May) 🍜🍩
Udah bosen kan makan donat manis terus? Yuhuuu cobain donat gurih ala @kamia_foodist Kenapasi Kamu harus coba DONUT INDOMIE? Karena ini udah pasti enak banget! kekinian pula! Harga 10rb (original) Harga 13rb (keju) Harga 13rb (beef) harganya bersahabat ga bikin kantong bolong💕💕
Though these reinvented versions of Indomie have not reached Malaysia, the instant noodles craze is very much alive in Kuala Lumpur where there are two Indomie specialty cafes which serve it with everything from beef ribs to lamb chops.