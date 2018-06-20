Indomie fried donuts and onigiri – take a look at the latest crazy food trend taking Indonesia and Malaysia by storm

Indomie is being reimagined in wildly different ways, prompting a new food trend. Instagram/hungrygomedan

Indomie is a staple in most households in Asia – you take it out of the bag, pop it into boiling water and minutes later, it’s ready to eat.

Some creative foodies and companies in Indonesia, however, are reinventing how the delicious noodle-based snack can be consumed.

Here, it has been transformed into an Onigiri by Surabaya-based onigiri delivery company oni.onigiri :

Onigiri is a Japanese snack made from rice formed into triangular or circular shapes, then wrapped with seaweed. In the Indomie version, the rice has been replaced by noodles.

For an extra kick, there may even be a chili padi or two hidden inside if you like yours spicy.

The Indomie Onigiri is also sold in K3 Mart convenience stores.

Indomie has also been reimagined as a donut:

Interestingly, the Indomie Doughnut trend didn’t start in Indonesia – an Australian doughnut shop in Sydney named Donut Papi was the first to launch the “May-Goreng”.

Though these reinvented versions of Indomie have not reached Malaysia, the instant noodles craze is very much alive in Kuala Lumpur where there are two Indomie specialty cafes which serve it with everything from beef ribs to lamb chops.