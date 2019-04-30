Indonesia 3rd President B.J. Habibie’s US$1B superblock in Batam Attracts Global Investors with the Launch of Luxury Erleseen Tower

BATAM, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 30 April 2019 – (PT. Pollux Barelang Megasuperblok) As Batam continues to transform itself from a manufacturing center into a international property and tourism hub, international investors will be buoyed with the launch of the ultra-luxurious Erlesen Tower by PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk (IJ:POLL).









Boasting 385 units of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units, the luxury penthouse collection will further enhance Batam’s reputation as a rising investment and tourism destination in the region. The Erlesen Tower will rival Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands with its own sky pool and lounge which will provide sweeping vistas of the surrounding isands.





The Erlesen Tower is part of US$ 1 billion B.J. Habibie Superblock development. PT Pollux Barelang Megasuperblok, or commonly known as Pollux Habibie International, is a collaboration between PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk. and the family of former President of Indonesia, BJ. Habibie.





“Batam has always been close to my heart as from its very beginning we envisioned it as a bridge between Indonesia and the world,” said former president BJ Habibie. “In the beginning we started with attracting manufacturing investments and it was a very successful as today Batam today is a major center for heavy industries.”





The former president added that the Meisterstadt development will enable Batam to undertake the second phase of development into an international investment and tourism destination.





“We must continue to innovate, to develop and to progress. I am very happy and very proud to be part of this development project as Meisterstadt is a concrete example of what Batam can achieve if we have the courage and the vision to think big.”





Just as the iconic Barelang Bridge has come to define Batam and improved connectivity between Batam and the islands to its south, Meisterstadt will define the Batam of the future.





Meisterstadt, a collaboration between Indonesia real estate tycoon Po Sun Kok and Indonesia’s third President B.J. Habibie, is only one of several world class projects undertaken by Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk.





The two men established the joint venture commonly known as Pollux Habibie International and Po wants to develop the nine hectare site into a landmark project in Batam.





Po, who established a garment business in Semarang in the early 1970s has emerged in recent years as one of Indonesia’s most innovative property developers. Pollux Properti is one of few Indonesian companies that has a regional presence with operations in Singapore and Indonesia.





Batam will be a major statement of intent for Po and Pollux Properti given the scale and economic impact that Meisterstadt will have on the islands’s economy as it seeks to transition from heavy industries to tourism and services.





Situated just 30 minutes by ferry from Singapore, Batam is seen by investors as a future Shenzhen, a manufacturing hub supported by services. It can act as a base for international investors and businesses who want to access Indonesia’s vast domestic market much as HongKong does for China.





“As a property development company, PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk. has the ambition to create world-class projects,” said Po Sun Kok, Chairman of PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk.





“We strongly believe that Meisterstadt will position Pollux Properti as one of the most innovative property developers in Indonesia and the region.”





The Meisterstadt is a ​nine hectare multi-functional development project. It will feature 11 skyscrapers including 8 apartment towers with 6500 units, 1 five star hotel, 1 international hospital, shopping mall, shop houses and 1 landmark tower with a plan of 100 floors. The Gross Project Development cost exceeds US$900 million for what is to be the largest project in Batam. The area is designed with reference to the standard German city which integrates apartment buildings with offices and hospitals.





About Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk

Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on July 11, 2018 (IJ:POLL), making it one of the 10 largest property developers in the country, with a market capital exceeding US$1.1 billion as of December 31, 2018.





Its property project portfolio includes: World Capital Tower in Mega Kuningan Jakarta, Megasuperblok Meisterstadt in Batam, Amarsvati luxury Condotel in Lombok, Chadstone Superblock in Cikarang, Pollux Technopolis CBD in Karawang, Gangnam District in Bekasi and the latest luxury apartment project Pollux Sky Suites in Mega Kuningan, Jakarta.