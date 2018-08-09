Another major earthquake just hit Indonesia, days after a bigger one killed 131 people

source Lalu Onank/Social Media via REUTERS

A second major earthquake just hit the tourist island of Lombok in Indonesia, just days after a massive magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck Lombok island on Sunday evening.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Thursday afternoon at around 12:25 local time.

According to Indonesia’s meteorological agency, the earthquake struck at a depth of 12 kilometers (12.5 miles), originating just several miles northwest of Lombok.

Reuters said witnesses reported buildings collapsed.

This is a developing story.