Indonesia is handing over Jho Low’s luxury yacht to Malaysia at the request of prime minister Mahathir Mohamad

A luxury yacht which belongs to fugitive businessman, Jho Low, is currently making its way to Port Klang, The Star has reported.
The $250 million (RM 1 billion) vessel named Equanimity was spotted getting port clearance from the Batam Marine Department on Monday (Aug 6) afternoon before it set sail again at 4.45pm the same day.
Equanimity was seized in Bali earlier this year as part of the investigations by US authorities into the 1MDB-related multi-billion dollar corruption case.
Its owners, however, got Indonesian court to rule the seizure as illegal and Equanimity was released but not not allowed to leave Tanjung Benoa port.
Reuters reported Indonesian police took possession of the yacht again last month after a personal request was made by Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he visited the country in June.
Equanimity is said to have an interior clad in marble and gold leaf, a spa and sauna, a swimming pool, a movie theater, a lift and a helipad.
Even though his passport has been revoked, Low is on the run and his whereabouts are unknown. An arrest warrant has been issued against him.