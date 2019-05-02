Indonesia wants to spend $33 billion to move its sinking capital hundreds of miles. Here’s what the flooded city looks like.

caption Men sit on ferries near a new apartment complex in the rapidly sinking city of Jakarta. source Ed Wray/Getty Images

Parts of Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital city, could be underwater by 2050 due to a devastating combination of sinking land and sea level rise.

The Indonesian government plans to address the issue by moving Jakarta 100 miles away from its current location.

The project would require a $33 billion budget, but it might be the only way to save Jakarta’s 10 million residents from flooding.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jakarta is on track to become the world’s largest megacity, but it could soon lose a good portion of its residents.

The Indonesian government recently approved a plan to move the capital 100 miles away from its current location on the island of Java. Though the central bank and financial institutions would remain put, between 900,000 and 1.5 million of Jakarta’s residents could be headed for a new address.

Read more: A $6.5 billion sea wall was supposed to stop Venice from flooding. Now, most of the city is underwater.

The entire project would take around ten years and require a $33 billion budget, but it might be the only way to protect Jakarta’s 10 million residents from flooding.

After a seven-decade reign as Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta faces the growing challenge of sea level rise, which threatens to submerge entire swathes of the city by 2050. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that Jakarta’s land is sinking up to 6.7 inches per year due to excessive groundwater pumping.

In recent years, floods have devastated homes, vehicles, and local businesses, particularly in Jakarta’s poorer neighborhoods. Take a look at the damage.

Jakarta is home to more than ten million residents. The metropolitan area is more than three times bigger.

The city is on track to surpass Tokyo as the world’s largest megacity by 2030.

caption Jakarta’s streets are some of the most congested in the world. source Harismoyo/shutterstock

Jakarta currently rests on swampy land in a low-lying basin along the Java Sea.

caption Residents walk through floodwaters in Jakarta on April 26, 2019. source Dasril Roszandi/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nearly half of the city sits below sea level, making it extremely vulnerable to floods.

caption A young boy stands in flood water after heavy rain in Jakarta in February 2016. source Agoes Rudianto/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Only a quarter of Jakarta’s residents have access to piped water, which means many of them have to drill for it underground.

caption A food vendor pushes his cart along a residential neighborhood in June 2008. source Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

The drilling process is also less expensive than paying for water utilities.

This excessive groundwater pumping has turned Jakarta into the world’s fastest-sinking city.

caption Jakarta’s Port of Muara Baru. source Tubagus Aditya Irawan/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Jakarta’s land is sinking at a rate of up to 6.7 inches per year.

As the land dips lower, sea levels have gotten higher due to climate change.

caption A sinking mosque in North Jakarta on May 18, 2017. source Anton Raharjo/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The devastating combination of floods and subsidence threatens to submerge entire swathes of the city by 2050.

caption A man wades through a flooded street in a residential area near Jakarta on April 22, 2016. source Agoes Rudianto /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

To combat this issue, Jakarta’s president, Joko Widodo, has approved a plan to move the capital 100 miles away from its current location.

caption A February 2019 flood was made worse by the city’s poor drainage system. source Donal Husni/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The entire project would take around ten years and require a $33 billion budget.

The government still has to choose an alternate spot, but the state media outlet has said they’re considering Palangka Raya, a city on the island of Borneo.

caption A river running through Palangkaraya town on Borneo island. source Romeo Gacad/AFP/Getty Images

Though Palangka Raya has far fewer residents, Borneo is also prone to flooding.

Before arriving at this plan, the city struggled to control an annual stream of floods.

caption Aseng, 42, bathes behind the old concrete sea-wall as waves smash into it in 2016. source Anton Raharjo/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

One of the most destructive floods took place in 2007. Around 70,000 homes were submerged and around 80 people died.

caption A boy transports residents through a flooded street in Jakarta in November 2007. source Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images

In 2013, another flood killed nearly 50 people. The damage was made worse by the city’s poor sewage system, which is often clogged with garbage and debris.

caption Residents push a car in flood waters on January 18, 2013. source Supri/Reuters

A year later, Jakarta decided to build a giant, 15-mile sea wall to protect the city from flooding.

caption Children play on the giant pipes of a flood control station built to protect Jakarta from sea water. source Romeo Gacad/AFP/Getty Images

The estimated cost of the project is $40 million.

Many oppose the wall on the grounds that it doesn’t address Jakarta’s sinking land.

caption A new concrete seawall built on the old sinking wall in Jakarta. source Anton Raharjo/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Others worry that the construction would destroy local fishing communities.

The issue of flooding in Jakarta is often tied up with the city’s inequality.

caption Residents evacuate their goods during a massive flood in February 2018. source Edi Ismail/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When wealthy communities pump groundwater, they cause subsidence in low-lying coastal areas.

caption Residents watch TV while their house is flooded in February 2016. source NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

These areas are often occupied by residents who can’t afford to live in the central business district or elite residential enclaves.

caption A former resident of a squatter neighborhood cleans her flooded apartment in February 2014. source Ed Wray/Getty Images

Limited access to water can keep low-income communities mired in poverty.

Moving the capital to a new location could eliminate some of the strain on Jakarta’s resources, thereby reducing inequality.

caption Residents who fled from their homes line up for free medical care in Jakarta on January 19, 2013. source Supri/Reuters

If Jakarta goes through with the plan, it won’t be the first city to move its capital.

caption Children play at an electricity pylon in Jakarta. source Beawiharta Beawiharta/Reuters

Nigeria moved its capital from Lagos to Abuja in 1991, and Myanmar moved its capital from Rangoon to Naypyidaw in 2005. Egypt is also in the process of building a new capital city to replace Cairo.