Indonesia mulls jail for premarital sex – but tourists can do it so long as ‘people don’t know’

Indonesia is planning to update its penal code for the first time in two decades – and will criminalise activities including sex outside marriage, insulting the Government, and abortion.

Other newly-illegal activities under the revised penal code – which was finalised on Sept 15 – include religious hate speech, spreading fake news to incite public unrest, promoting contraceptives to children, and performing black magic.

Once a Bill is passed, the new laws will replace Dutch colonial laws in the conservative and predominantly Islamic country in two years.

They will also affect foreign residents and visitors, including tourists.

In particular, three controversial laws – extramarital sex, cohabitation and gay sex – have tourists concerned about the possibility of being thrown behind bars while on vacation.

Indonesia, particularly the island of Bali, is a hotspot for tourists.

Under the revised laws, those caught engaging in premarital sex or adultery could face up to one year in prison, while unmarried couples living together face six months’ jail or a fine of US$710.

Reuters quoted lawmaker Teuku Taufiqulhadi as saying that it was “no problem” if tourists engaged in extramarital sex, “as long as (other) people don’t know.”

On Friday (Sept 20), Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs updated its tourist advice portal warning travellers of the new penalties.

The Indonesian Government agreed to a final draft of the Bill on Wednesday (Sept 18), with an initial date of Sep 24 for its ratification.

Protests ensued in the capital of Jakarta on Sept 19, including one held by students of various universities calling for the Bill to be amended, local news site Tempo reported.

US-headquartered non-governmental organisation Human Rights Watch also condemned the Bill, calling for it to be “substantially revised to meet international human rights standards”.

“The current bill contains articles that will violate the rights of women, religious minorities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, as well as freedom of speech and association,” it said in a statement.

In a sudden about-turn, President Joko Widodo on Friday (Sept 20) ordered Parliament to postpone the passing of the Bill.

He also asked Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Minister, Yasonna Laoly, to “seek input from the community to refine it”, CNN reported.

Local news site Kompas reported Jokowi as saying that he had concluded that there were still materials that he needed to study before the Bill could be ratified.

Previously, CNN reported Laoly as saying that the penal code was “not suitable for Indonesia anymore” and should change to “focus more on Indonesian perspectives in the law.”

Reuters also quoted an Indonesian politician as saying that the leaders of all religions had been consulted on the changes.

