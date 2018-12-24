Photos show the devastation from Indonesia’s tsunami as the death toll rises

More than 280 people are dead after tsunami waves of up to 10 feet crashed into several towns along Indonesia’s coast, crushing buildings and dragging people into the sea.

The tsunami arrived without warning, caused by a landslide when the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted.

Rescuers are trawling through towns and beaches, searching for survivors, while the death toll is expected to keep rising.

More than 1,000 people are injured, and many are waiting in temporary shelters and hospitals.

The Medecins Sans Frontiers is assisting on the ground.

These photos show the devastation caused by the tsunami.

The Anak Krakatau volcano interrupted on Saturday, and officials believe that it set off under-the-sea landslides that created tsunami waves.

The waves hit the Sunda Strait without warning, crashing into the country’s two most populated islands.

More than 1,000 people are injured and officials say that 57 people are reported as missing, though that number is expected to rise.

Medecins Sans Frontières says that the current death roll of more than 280 people will rise over the next few days.

Source: Business Insider

Thousands of soldiers, police, and volunteers are looking to find victims. The head of Indonesia’s disaster agency said it ‘is suspected that some victims are still trapped under wreckage and materials washed away by the tsunami.’

Source: Associated Press

He said that more than 600 homes and 400 boats were damaged.

Survivors are sleeping in temporary shelters.

And people are also sleeping on hospital floors as they await treatment.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered government agencies to respond quickly.

Medics have been collecting bodies from the site.

While relatives have had to identify the bodies of their family members.

The national disaster agency is warning that another tsunami is possible as the volcano continues to erupt.