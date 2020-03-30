These ‘ghost villages’ in Indonesia are all that remain after years of eruptions from the volcanic Mount Sinabung

caption An abandoned church in Sinabung, Indonesia. source Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

In 2010, in the Karo district of Sumatra, Indonesia, Mount Sinabung erupted for the first time in 400 years.

The massive blast of lava and resulting ash forced all villagers in the surrounding areas to leave their homes.

Since 2010, Mount Sinabung has remained active, and had its deadliest eruption in 2014. As lava and ash continue to be a threat, entire towns have remained abandoned, creating “ghost villages”.

These eerie photos show the lives left behind in the places the government no longer deems safe to live.

In Indonesia, there are 120 active volcanoes – Mount Sinabung is one of the most dangerous. After 400 years of dormancy, it sprang to life again in 2010. At least two villagers were killed and thousands more were displaced as the government declared the area too dangerous to inhabit.

However, some villagers, without anywhere else to go, returned to their homes. In 2014, the volcano had its deadliest eruption, killing at least 16 villagers as it spewed lava and ash into the air. Following this eruption, the government deemed anywhere with in a 4.3 mile radius of the volcano too dangerous to live.

Though the volcano was relatively quiet between 2010 and 2013, following its eruption in 2014 it has remained highly active. Most villagers never returned to their homes, and the towns of Sinabung, Mardinding, and Karo have become “ghost villages,” covered in ash and populated more by passing animals than humans.

Take a look at the eerie photos of the once bustling centers below the volatile Mount Sinabung.

Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before its eruption in August, 2010, according to The Atlantic.

caption A Mount Sinabung eruption on June 9, 2019. source Tibta Pangin:Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Though there was a brief quiet period following Sinabung’s eruption in 2010, it became highly active again in 2013 and has remained so ever since.

caption Ashes spew from Mount Sinabung. source Jefta Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: Phys.org

After each of Sinabung’s largest eruptions in 2014 and 2018, much of the surrounding area was decimated by lava, according to a map created by NASA.

caption Mount Sinabung’s eruption destroyed everything in its path. source Ivan Damanik:NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: NASA

Nearly 30,000 villagers were told by the government that all homes that existed within a 3.4 kilometer radius of the volcano were too dangerous to live in.

caption A puppy in front of an abandoned home in Mardinding village. source Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Thousands of displaced families became refugees, and were forced to relocate to government and community sponsored housing.

caption A woman and her son in Karo, Indonesia, look on as Mount Sinabung erupts. source Ivan Damanik: AFP via Getty Image

Source: The Atlantic

Following the mass exodus, many of the towns became entirely abandoned.

caption Gurukinayan Village in North Sumatra, Indonesia. source Sabirin Manurung: Pacific Press: LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Boarded up homes near the mountain have an eerie appearance, waiting to ultimately crumble from years of neglect.

caption An abandoned house below Mount Sinabung in Indonesia. source Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Churches and community centers can no longer serve their purposes as meeting places.

caption An abandoned church in Sinabung, Indonesia. source Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

A traveler walks through an abandoned commercial building below Mount Sinabung, which is already succumbing to the elements.

caption An abandoned commercial building below Mount Sinabung. source Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Mardinding village, which sits at the foot of Mount Sinabung, in Karo, Indonesia, has been largely uninhabited since 2014.

caption The abandoned Mardinding village in Karo, Indonesia. source Ulet Ifansasti:Getty Images.

Source: The Atlantic

In many places, nature has started to overtake the man-made.

caption An abandoned home and storefront in Sinabung, Indonesia. source Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Cars have also begun to crumble and be overtaken by nature.

caption An abandoned car in Sinabung, Indonesia. source Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Storefronts can be seen with missing ceiling planks and crumbling woodwork.

caption An old storefront in Sinabung, Indonesia. source Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

And these dogs have taken over this old storefront, which features a smiling Mickey Mouse.

caption Dogs sit in front of an abandoned house in Mardinding village, less than three kilometers from Mount Sinabung. source Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

In this home, “Allah Huakbar” is written in the dust in an abandoned kitchen. It is a common phrase in Islam meaning “God is great”.

caption A home covered in ash in Karo, Indonesia. source Ivan Damanik:NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Many homes retain much of the furniture they had before all the villagers fled.

caption A chair in Sigarang Garang village, in Karo, Indonesia. source Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Kitchen items, like this strainer, have been left behind as villagers hurried to evacuate their homes.

caption A strainer covered with dry volcanic ash from Mount Sinabung. source Jefta Images:Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

In many of the “ghost villages” animals are more common than humans, like these two cats napping on an ash-covered bag.

caption Cats sit in front of an abandoned home in Karo, Indonesia in 2014. source Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Kitchen appliances and dishware give light to the people that once lived in these homes.

caption Kitchen appliances covered in ash in Karo, Indonesia. source Jefta Images : Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Shoes sit covered in ash and dust, left behind from villagers fleeing imminent danger.

caption Shoes left behind and covered in ash from Mount Sinabung. source Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic