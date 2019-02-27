Indonesian Manufacturer CV Laksana Improves Efficiency by 25% with Infor

Bus component manufacturer also increased year-on-year revenue by 15 percent

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 27 February 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Indonesian bus component manufacturer CV Laksana has increased business efficiencies by 25 percent after implementing Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) solutions in its manufacturing and inventory management processes. The manufacturer has also achieved a revenue turnover rate of 15 percent in 2018.





Established in 1967, CV Laksana manufactures highly customizable and complex bus components for clients throughout Asia Pacific. Prior to implementation, Bill of Materials (BOM) processes were done manually and the company faced challenges in managing inventory stock movements from their warehouse.





After the roll-out of Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine), the company streamlined business efficiency by 20 percent in 2017 and 25 percent in 2018, having a particularly positive impact on inventory management. The company now has the infrastructure to manage complex Bill of Materials of different types of buses that the company produces. Currently the Material Requirements Planning (MRP) system from Infor CloudSuite manages more than 5,000 parts each day, which is a vast improvement in efficiency from previous processes. With Infor CloudSuite, efficiency improvements are expected to further increase in the next few years.





“Our vision at CV Laksana is to become the best partner for bus operators in Asia, and we are committed to providing safe and innovative designs for world-class quality buses in the region,” said Iwan Herianto Arman, CEO, CV Laksana, “Through our partnership with Infor, we have streamlined planning processes and enhanced our overall view of inventory flows. Infor has shown that it has the experience and flexibility to continue to cater to our particular business needs.”





“Our clients have unique business demands, evolving manufacturing processes, and complex inventory management systems. By partnering with Infor and by implementing Infor CloudSuite Industrial, CV Laksana is now equipped with the tools to more efficiently manage inventory and enhance end-to-end operations,” said Wesley Kowalski, Head of ASEAN, Infor. “With a deep commitment to providing purpose-built, industry-specific applications in the cloud, we look forward to a continued partnership with CV Laksana, working together to meet their manufacturing and overall business objectives.”





