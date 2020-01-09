I went to North America’s only indoor ski and snowboard park with real snow — here’s what it was like

- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
- Big Snow is the first indoor ski and snowboard park in North America where visitors can shred on real snow.
- The park, located in American Dream Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, boasts 5,500 tons of man-made snow over its more than four acres of skiable terrain.
- I’m an avid snowboarder, so I strapped in and tried out the park on Big Snow’s opening day.
- While experienced skiers and riders may get bored of Big Snow’s limited options quickly, the park is a great spot for beginners or shredders looking to escape the heat on a summer day.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Welcome to Big Snow, the first indoor ski and snowboard park in North America that has real snow.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Located at the American Dream retail and entertainment complex in the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Big Snow is just six miles from midtown Manhattan and a 28-minute non-stop bus ride from Port Authority Bus Terminal.
- source
I had the opportunity to check out the new human-made “mountain” on its opening day, and — as an avid snowboarder — I was excited to try riding indoors for the very first time.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
As guests first arrive, they are greeted by Big Snow’s vast array of ski and snowboard gear.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
The swanky shop offers everything one might need for a day on the slopes, including jackets, gloves, snow pants …
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
… skis and snowboards …
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
… helmets, goggles, and Sno-Go ski bikes.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
They even had Big Snow-specific merchandise for sale.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
I was able to catch a glimpse of the slopes through a window in the front shop and decided to get out there.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
But there were several things I had to do first. Guests are first asked to purchase a ticket and plug in some personal information via iPads.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
After that, visitors are ushered into fake “gondolas” to watch a video tutorial detailing the process of getting ready to ski or snowboard.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Then it’s “time to gear up,” according to the sign.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Big snow has jackets and snow pants in all different colors and sizes.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Some of the gear is even branded.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Next, it was time to get boots. Guests climb up onto a platform so that Big Snow employees can easily fit them for boots.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Last but not least, it’s time to grab skis or a snowboard. Employees use guests’ boots to determine the binding size and send visitors off to the slopes.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
I snagged a board and stashed my stuff in a locker before zipping up my coat.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
And then I was finally ready to head “outside.”
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Where an artificial winter wonderland awaited me.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
5,500 tons of human-made snow was spread out over more than four acres of skiable terrain in the colossal space. I had never seen anything like it.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
The crunch of the snow felt familiar under my boots.
- source
- Meredith Cash / Business Insider
It was a frigid 28 degrees Fahrenheit inside the park.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
So I decided to hop on the lift and get moving.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
It was a quick trip on the lift, but I enjoyed taking in the view of the park from above.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
There are three “trails” at Big Snow: a green circle, blue square, and black diamond, which correspond to easy, medium, and hard, respectively.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
I took the black diamond, which was nowhere near as challenging as a similarly-graded trail on an outdoor mountain.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
The snow felt like the machine-generated snow I’ve boarded on at other mountains, but didn’t have an icy layer underneath.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Though experienced skiers and snowboarders are likely to get bored with the park’s limited offerings, Big Snow’s terrain park has elements that would appeal to even the most intense park rats.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
But no matter where on the hill they’re most comfortable, guests are sure to love Big Snow’s après-ski options.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Joe C’s Café — the waffle shack — sells specialty hot cocoas with flavors like s’mores, peanut butter pretzel, and picante.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
I went with s’mores, which boasted a classic hot cocoa base with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbles, broken up chocolate bars, mini marshmallows, and a chocolate drizzle. The whole ensemble is topped with a toasted marshmallow skewer.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
The s’mores waffle was great as well. The shack also sells peanut butter pretzel and unicorn horn-flavored “waffle wands.”
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Once I polished off my treats, I headed back to the locker room, but not before saying goodbye to Big Snow’s abominable snow monster, “Big.”
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
As an experienced rider, I probably wouldn’t return to Big Snow for a typical riding experience day. That said, I could see myself spending time there to escape the heat in the summer.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Big Snow is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, year-round. Lift tickets start at $29.99 for two hours or $69.99 for a two-hour session plus accompanying equipment.
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider
Source: Big Snow
Now check out the buzziest traditional ski and snowboard resorts of the season:
- source
- Mt. Bachelor