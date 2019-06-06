From hair salons to bars, here are 30 industries dominated by millennials

source Glassdoor

Millennials make up an outsized share of the workforce in industries ranging from hair salons to bars and restaurants.

Using individual-level Census data, we found the millennial-aged percentage of the workforce in over 250 industries.

Using individual-level Census data from the Minnesota Population Center’s 2017 American Community Survey Integrated Public Use Microdata Series, we estimated the share of millennials – adults age 21 to 36 in 2017, following the Pew Research Center’s cutoffs for different generations – among the total population of employed adults working in each of the 266 industry groups included in the data.

Here are the 30 industries, excepting the US Armed Forces, with the highest share of millennials among their workforce, along with the average annual pay for millennial workers in each industry:

30. Beauty salons: 41% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $24,536 a year.

29. Investigation and security services: 41% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $30,757 a year.

28. Car washes: 42% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $27,230 a year.

27. Beverage manufacturing: 42% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $47,084 a year.

26. Consumer-goods rental: 42% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $34,911 a year.

25. General merchandise stores: 43% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $21,534 a year.

24. Sound-recording industries: 43% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $39,359 a year.

23. Beer, wine, and liquor stores: 43% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $28,842 a year.

22. Automotive equipment rental and leasing: 44% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $35,991 a year.

21. Sporting goods, hobby, and toy stores: 44% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $26,862 a year.

20. Footwear manufacturing: 44% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $50,713 a year.

19. Health and personal-care stores: 44% of workers are millennials

Millennials earn an average of $31,170 a year.

18. Gas stations: 45% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $22,516 a year.

17. Musical instrument and supplies stores: 45% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $25,209 a year.

16. Alcoholic-beverage wholesalers: 45% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $49,521 a year.

15. Business-support services: 45% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $27,947 a year.

14. Warehousing and storage: 46% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $27,815 a year.

13. Pharmacies and drug stores: 46% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $39,188 a year.

12. Motion pictures and video: 47% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $43,984 a year.

11. Advertising, public relations, and related services: 47% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $58,799 a year.

10. Other information services: 48% of workers are millennials

This is a catchall category covering information industry businesses not included in some other industry grouping.

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $77,835 a year.

9. Clothing stores: 48% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $26,698 a year.

8. Restaurants and other food services: 49% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $20,983 a year.

7. Veterinary services: 50% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $33,027 a year.

6. Shoe stores: 50% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $25,881 a year.

5. Electronic shopping: 53% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $54,012 a year.

4. Video tape and disc rental: 54% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $87,177 a year.

3. Electronics stores: 55% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $39,405 a year.

2. Internet publishing and broadcasting, and web search portals: 56% of workers are millennials

Millennial workers earn an average of $107,988 a year.

1. Bars: 59% of workers are millennials

Millennials in the industry earn an average of $24,159 a year.