DEAD OR ALIVE: All the ‘Infinity War’ characters whose fates are up in the air

WARNING: This post is filled with major spoilers for “Avengers: Infinity War.” If you have not seen the movie, read at your own risk. You’ve been warned.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is a lot to take in. We’re still processing what happened because we honestly can’t believe what we watched.

By the end of “Infinity War,” a lot of heroes die, or disappear when Thanos snaps his fingers and gets rid of half the universe’s population. While so many are gone, there are also characters whose fates were left up in the air.

We collected a list of 15 MCU characters whose fates we’re unsure about after “Infinity War”:

Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Last seen: “Captain America: Civil War”

Hawkeye opposed the superhuman registration introduced in “Captain America: Civil War,” which essentially made him a fugitive. In “Infinity War,” Black Widow mentions that Hawkeye and Scott Lang/Ant-Man took a deal with the government to be on “house arrest” because being on the run from the law was too hard on their families (in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” it’s revealed that Hawkeye has a family that he’s kept secret). Will we see poor Hawkeye again, the most forgotten member of the original Avengers team? All the other original members survived the Thanos snap, so we’re guessing he did.

Scott Lang (Ant-Man)

Last seen: “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Lang helped out Team Cap in “Civil War,” and was in underwater prison for a bit. As mentioned, he and Hawkeye took a deal to be on “house arrest.” Like Hawkeye, he isn’t in “Infinity War” in any capacity, so we don’t know if he’s dust or not. Our instinct is pointing to “no,” because at least a few more people need to be around to help everyone who’s left.

Hope van Dyne (The Wasp)

Last seen: “Ant-Man” (2015)

“Ant-Man and The Wasp” apparently takes place after “Civil War” but before “Infinity War,” so it won’t give us any insight into if she survives the massacre or not.

Dr. Hank Pym

Last seen: “Ant-Man” (2015)

Hank is van Dyne’s dad. It’s likely that he could be a victim of the wipe out, but we won’t find out any time soon. Yikes.

Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel)

Last seen: Never

In the end-credits scene, Nick Fury pages a number that is obviously Captain Marvel, so we hope that she didn’t disappear so she can help the leftover Avengers save the day in “Avengers 4.” Since “Captain Marvel,” which comes out in early 2019, is set in the 1990s, it won’t give us any clue to whether she or any others survived.

Everett Ross

Last seen: “Black Panther” (2018)

Ross is a CIA agent who’s gotten caught up in a lot of the superhero mess. He doesn’t have any superhero skills, but he’s played a big role in a few movies now including “Black Panther” and “Civil War,” so we’re curious if he survived and can help out what’s left of the team.

Sharon Carter

Last seen: “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Sharon is a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who likely went on the run after the events of “Civil War,” because she helped Bucky, Falcon, and Captain America escape. Before doing so, she made out with Captain America. We don’t know if she survived.

May Parker

Last seen: “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Her nephew Peter is gone, but did she survive? Either scenario is heartbreaking. If she did survive, Tony Stark will probably visit her and let her know what’s really going on.

Nakia

Last seen: “Black Panther” (2018)

Despite a major battle scene taking place in Wakanda, the spy wasn’t in the movie so we didn’t see whether or not she survied the Thanos snap. She was probably away on a mission.

Valkyrie

Last seen: “Thor: Ragnarok”

Unfortunately Valkyrie is probably one of the many victims of Thanos’ attack on the ship full of Asgardians, but she’s really powerful, so there’s a chance she escaped. We love Tessa Thompson so much that we hope her time isn’t up.

Korg and Meek

Last seen: “Thor: Ragnarok”

Thanos probably killed them, but it’s still too soon to imagine moving on without these adorable guys.

Shuri

Last seen: “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

She appears pretty late in the movie. During the battle in Wakanda, she’s trying to get the Infinity Stone out of Vision’s head. Unfortunately she’s attacked before she can finish, and her fate is left unknown.

Thanos

Last seen: “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

The movie ends with Thanos, alone, looking onto a sunset, satisfied with how the snap of his fingers wiped out half of the universe’s population. It’s not clear if Thor’s weapon eventually killed him, but it’s a possibility.

Wong

Last seen: “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Wong made his last appearance at the very beginning of the movie, and it looked like he went off to do something very important (he said he had to guard the Sanctum Sanctorum after Doctor Strange was captured and taken off Earth). He has a lot of knowledge of the universe and could be a key person in the attempt to save it.

Pepper Potts

Last seen: “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Potts was last seen in the beginning of the film in workout clothes in Central Park. Last we heard from her, she was not happy that Tony Stark went to space.