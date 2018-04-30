The 11 biggest ‘Infinity War’ questions that ‘Avengers 4’ must answer

source Marvel

Spoiler warning: Don’t read if you have not seen “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” is finally here, and it’s a satisfying crossover event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But it also leaves many things dangling that audiences will want addressed.

It is very much the first part of a two-part story, and moviegoers will have to wait until next year for answers, when the fourth “Avengers” movie comes to theaters. It was filmed back to back with “Infinity War” and was originally titled “Infinity War – Part 2.”

In the meantime, we have questions.

There’s definitely something going on with the Hulk, and Doctor Strange has a plan. And how about that surprise return of a character long thought dead?

Below are the 11 biggest questions we have after watching “Infinity War” that “Avengers 4” has to answer:

Why can’t Bruce Banner turn into the Hulk?

caption Wait, Hulk? source Marvel

Remember this epic shot from the first “Infinity War” trailer? It’s not in the movie! In fact, the Hulk, featured prominently running with the other Avengers in the scene, only appears at the beginning of the film. At some point, directors Joe and Anthony Russo decided that they didn’t want Bruce Banner to Hulk-out during the battle in Wakanda. Throughout the movie, Banner has trouble unleashing the beast, and the Hulk repeatedly shouts “No!” in his head mid-transformation. There’s something going on with Banner/the Hulk and it’s something we hope is explored in “Avengers 4.”

Will the Red Skull return (again)?

caption Red Skull source Marvel Studios

One of the film’s biggest surprises is the return of the Red Skull, who was the villain way back in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.” In that movie, we thought Skull was disintegrated from touching one of the Infinity Stones, but it appears he was just transferred to another planet – the planet where Thanos retrieves the Soul Stone. Will we see more of Red Skull in the next “Avengers” movie, or future MCU movies for that matter?

How will Captain Marvel play into the story?

caption Captain Marvel source Marvel Comics

Next March, before “Avengers 4” is released, “Captain Marvel” starring Brie Larson comes to theaters. The “Infinity War” after-credits scene teases the character’s arrival, so we assume “Captain Marvel” will get involved in the events following “Infinity War” (even though her solo movie takes place in the 1990s). It’s apparent that Captain Marvel will be integral to saving humanity and stopping Thanos in “Avengers 4,” but we have no idea how yet.

Will Hawkeye and Ant-Man return?

caption Hawkeye source Marvel Studios

Hawkeye was left off of the promotional material for “Infinity War,” but fans can be relieved that it’s not because he’s dead. He’s just on “house arrest.” Ant-Man is, too. Following “Captain America: Civil War,” the two are fugitives for neglecting to sign the Sokovia Accords and become government employees. But instead of going on the run with Captain America and Black Widow, they choose to stay under “house arrest” to protect their families. We’re left wondering if they’ll return for the sequel (my money is on “yes”).

Will Doctor Strange’s gamble pay off?

caption Dr. Strange source Marvel Studios

During one scene in “Infinity War,” Doctor Strange uses the Time Stone to witness millions of possible futures. In only one of them is Thanos defeated. Later, he chooses to give Thanos the Time Stone. It’s hard to believe that Strange would do this if it meant Thanos won. While Thanos appears to achieve his goal by the end of the movie, it’s probably safe to assume that Strange is playing the long game, and that giving Thanos the stone was the only path to victory. Will it pay off how he intended?

Are all of those characters dead?

caption Will they come back? source Marvel Studios/Disney

Thanos retrieves all of the Infinity Stones by the end of the movie, and with the snap of his fingers, wipes away half of humanity – including many of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. They fade away into dust, but are they dead? It doesn’t appear to be a time reversal or reality altering event. The characters left still remember those who is gone, so it’s not as if they just faded from existence. They vanish, but odds are that most (if not all), will return.

Will the original Avengers be brought back together?

caption The original gang source Marvel

“Infinity War” doesn’t feature as many reunions as expected, but among the characters that don’t disappear are the original Avengers from the first movie in 2012. We don’t think that’s an accident. The Russos are bringing the band back together, and while “Infinity War” was about characters meeting for the first time, the sequel will probably be more about characters seeing each other again. Thor and Iron Man haven’t been in the same room since “Avengers: Age of Ultron” in 2015, and Captain America and Iron Man haven’t seen each other since they fought in “Captain America: Civil War.”

How will Tony get back to Earth?

caption Tony Stark source Marvel Studios

After Thanos makes half of humanity disappear, Tony Stark/Iron Man is left on Thanos’ home planet of Titan with only Nebula. Remember that long game Strange is most likely playing? It probably involves Stark. Strange gives the Time Stone to Thanos to save Stark, and sacrifices himself in the process. Since Strange saw all the possible futures, he must know that Stark is integral to stopping Thanos … but he has to get off Titan first. My guess is that they use Nebula’s ship (if it’s still operational).

Is Loki really dead?

caption Loki source Marvel Studios

Early in “Infinity War,” Thanos kills Loki. Loki has been known to fake his death before, but this time, it feels real. He didn’t disappear like other characters, so the odds of him coming back are slim at this point.

What’s Wong up to? Did he or anyone else disappear, too?

caption Wong source Marvel Studios

Early in the movie, Wong goes back to Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum to protect it because Strange is away from Earth. Then we never see him again. Is he still there at the end of the movie or does he disappear? Are there any other characters we don’t know of who may have disappeared or been spared?

Where the heck are Valkyrie and Korg?

caption Korg source Marvel Studios

The two stand-out characters from “Thor: Ragnarok” aren’t in “Infinity War,” even though Thanos attacks the ship they are on with Thor and Loki. Are they dead? Did they escape? Did the writers forget about them?

