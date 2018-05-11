The incredible rise of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star Chris Hemsworth, from Australian soap operas to playing Thor

source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth is more popular than ever thanks to back-to-back hits as Thor with “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017 and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

But in an alternate world, there might be a different Hemsworth playing the god. The middle Hemsworth brother (all three are actors) had to compete against his brother Liam for the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the brothers have a fun, professional sibling rivalry that doesn’t interfere with their relationship.

Chris Hemsworth got his start on Australian soap operas and was cast on “Dancing with the Stars Australia.” From there, he moved to the US and was swept up in Hollywood and cast as James Kirk’s father in the 2009 “Star Trek” reboot. Hemsworth quickly rose to stardom from there.

But he’s not all about his career. He is also an ambassador for an Australian children’s charity, and takes great pride in how many Thor hammers he owns.

Find out where Hemsworth grew up, how many Thor hammers he has in his bathroom, and more below:

Hemsworth was born in 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, and eventually moved to the rural Phillip Island off the southern coast of Australia. His mom is a teacher and his dad is a counselor.

caption Yarra River running through Melbourne, Australia source Wikimedia Commons

Hemsworth, 34, is the middle of two brothers: Luke, 37, and Liam, 28. All three are actors.

Their mother raised them on a vegetarian diet.

source Marvel Studios

While the brothers get along and have a fun, professional “sibling rivalry,” they still messed with one another as kids.

Liam once threw a throwing knife at Chris when Liam was 8 years old as “a warning” not to mess with him. But considering that Chris and Luke would shoot Liam with air rifles while growing up, that seems a tad more justified.

Hemsworth’s first acting job was in a guest role in an Australian soap opera his brother starred in called “Neighbours.” He then nabbed a starring role in another Australian show, “Home and Away,” which he was in 171 episodes of.

source ITV

Hemsworth appeared on “Dancing with the Stars Australia” in 2006 but was eliminated after six weeks.

source YouTube

Watch a clip of Hemsworth on the show.

Chris was the first of his brothers to move to the US to pursue acting. He soon found himself entrenched in Hollywood — in 2009 he appeared in the opening scene of J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” reboot as James Kirk’s father.

source Paramount

Then he played Thor in Marvel’s “Thor” movie in 2011, which catapulted his stardom. He’s played the character in three “Thor” movies and three “Avengers” movies, with a fourth coming next year.

source Marvel Studios

Liam also auditioned for the role of “Thor,” but obviously lost out to Chris.

source Getty Images

It wasn’t easy, though – Chris blew his first audition with director Kenneth Branagh, and Liam continued to get call backs. But after Liam finally lost the part, Chris auditioned again.

Hemsworth was filming “The Cabin in the Woods” in 2009 (the film wasn’t released until 2012) when he decided to give the Thor role another shot.

source Diyah Pera/Lionsgate

It’s unclear whether “Cabin” producer Joss Whedon had any influence on Hemsworth’s casting (Whedon went on to direct Hemsworth in 2012’s “The Avengers”). But Hemsworth credits his mom for pushing him to get the role. She read lines with him as Odin, Thor’s father.

His wife since 2010, model and actress Elsa Pataky, has a tattoo on her right arm inspired by Thor.

It’s a symbol found in Norse mythology that represents new beginnings. She got the tattoo when she was 15, long before she met Hemsworth.

While filming 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” Pataky stood in for Hemsworth’s co-star Natalie Portman, who wasn’t available to re-shoot the post-credits scene when Thor and Portman’s character kiss.

source Marvel

“Let’s get her in, and she’s the same height and I won’t have to explain to her what I’ve been doing at work … having to kiss someone else,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair.

Hemsworth is an ambassador for the Australian Childhood Foundation, a children’s charity.

In 2016, Hemsworth launched a campaign to raise money for the foundation, in which anyone who donated $10 was considered for a chance to win a trip to the Los Angeles premiere of “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” which he starred in.

Hemsworth told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year that he has five Thor hammers in his own home, and that one is in his bathroom “next to the toilet, if you need some assistance.”

source Marvel Studios

Watch the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” clip here.

Hemsworth recently got a matching tattoo with his “Avengers” co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Jeremy Renner.

caption Robert Downey, Jr. (right) with tattoo artist Joshua Lord (left) source Instagram

The tattoo is Avengers themed, and seems to combine the various symbols for the actors’ characters to form what resembles the number 6 (there were 6 original Avengers).

Robert Downey Jr. said that the group “just bullied Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

After the “Avengers” sequel next year, Hemsworth will return to the “Star Trek” franchise as Kirk’s father, and star in a “Men in Black” spin-off.