19 inflatable Christmas decorations to make your house the most festive one on the block

source Amazon

When it comes to decking out your home for the holidays, inflatables are a popular choice. But with so many options available, finding the best ones isn’t easy.

We rounded up 19 fun, festive, and durable inflatable decorations, so you can turn your lawn into a winter wonderland.

If you like to punctuate your holiday decor with a little pop culture, you’ll love this holiday-themed “Star Wars” inflatable ($130). Or you can celebrate with something more traditional like this Christmas tree display ($36).

When the holiday season rolls around, many people strive to have the most festive home on the street. Not surprisingly, holiday inflatables are a popular choice. With their creative designs, bold colors, and illumination, these decorations stand out day or night.

However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to select ones that are timeless and whimsical yet high in quality. Thankfully, there are plenty of options that are both durable and versatile – from traditional designs to more unique displays. Many are self-inflating, making assembly and breakdown a breeze.

With your love for convenience in mind, we rounded up 19 of our top picks that are creative and fun, but backed by high value.

If you need more Christmas decor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A bold Santa Claus who cruises around in style

source Amazon

In contrast to classic jovial depictions of Santa on sleigh, this 5-foot tall inflatable illuminates a cool Kris Kringle on a motorcycle with gifts in tow.

A “Star Wars” duo that will make you say “May the force be with you”

source Amazon

We can’t guarantee that the force will be with you this holiday season, but we can vouch that this “Star Wars” inflatable is festive, original, and easy to set up.

A merry Santa and his reindeer

source Amazon

A timeless display of Santa and his reindeer, this decoration plays on the jolly old elf’s ultimate job responsibility: spreading cheer and gifts to families around the world.

A classic holiday greeting for all who pass by

source Amazon

Vibrant and fun, this inflatable features traditional hallmarks, which include a candy cane, glossy ball ornament, and of course, classic Christmas tree with lights.

The gifts that keep giving all season long

source Amazon

Let’s be honest, for many, presents are the best part of Christmas. If you happen to share this sentiment and really want to drive the theme home, you can pair this display with a Christmas tree inflatable or a Santa one if you’re feeling especially festive.

A decked-out candy cane with directions to the North Pole

source Amazon

Offering a fun twist on classic candy cane inflatables, this one features North Pole signage and rotating lights that will brighten up your lawn.

An adorable puppy who’s feeling the Christmas spirit

source Amazon

If you like adorable puppies in costume, then you’ll love this festive one in a playful pose, and naturally, donning a Santa hat.

A pair of candy canes for under $20

source Walmart

This festive duo plays takes the classic candy cane and dresses it up with a twist – a polka dot and Christmas tree print reminiscent of gift wrap.

A fully decorated Christmas tree for your front lawn

source Walmart

Why not have two Christmas trees this year? This weather-resistant inflatable will make a perfect addition to your outdoor holiday decor.

A holiday lantern that features a dynamic duo

source Walmart

This festive lantern blends traditional holiday themes, colors, and characters – all highlighted with rotating with multicolored lights.

A sneak peek inside Santa’s Workshop

source Walmart

This Santa’s Workshop inflatable captures the North Pole’s most valuable enterprise. The elf also is an adorable touch.

An interactive Christmas castle

source Home Depot

The majestic Santa’s castle features two towers and an elaborate entrance way, which is ideal for small children seeking adventure. Parents will love its interior lights that provide bright glow throughout the night.

A flying Mickey Mouse who’s playing Santa’s helper

source Home Depot

Decked out in Santa gear, this Mickey Mouse inflatable is playful and festive, which will get the whole family into the holiday spirit.

An inflatable that pays homage to “Christmas Vacation”

source Walmart

If you’re a pop-culture buff, then you’ll love this Clark Griswold display. It will remind you of all the good-natured chaos – from Clark’s diatribe on Christmas Eve to his unexpected family visitors.

A nativity scene that features the “Peanuts” gang

source Home Depot

This Charlie Brown inflatable is animated, fun, and adorable. It’s also sure to inspire multiple viewings of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Santa-themed polar bears frolicking on an arctic slide

source Home Depot

Featuring Santa-styled polar bears, this illuminated, colorful inflatable brings the North Pole to your neighborhood.

A Santa-clad Jack Skellington summons “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

source Home Depot

For those who love Halloween all year round, this Jack Skellington inflatable adds a spooky feel to the holiday festivities.

An inflatable that adds Christmas flair to glamping

source Home Depot

Campers and Christmas lovers can agree that this inflatable perfectly captures glamping with a playful holiday twist. It self-inflates upon opening, allowing you to sit back, relax, and enjoy.

A holiday dragon munching on candy canes

source Home Depot

Dragons are cool, and a holiday-themed one is even better. This seasonally appropriate dragon has an affinity for candy canes.