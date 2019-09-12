You can buy inflatable glitter chairs that will take you straight back to the ’90s

- source
- BloChair makes inflatable chairs for adults that will make you feel like it’s the ’90s all over again.
- One of BloChair’s most popular products is a glitter chair filled with gold holographic foil glitter that costs $39.99.
- The store’s fall line includes a matching $19.99 glitter ottoman and a $49.99 LED chair that actually glows.
Are you still longing for the ’90s, when the height of luxury was relaxing on a bean bag with a Capri Sun? Rejoice, as there’s a new inflatable chair that will take you right back to those glory days.
BloChair specializes in inflatable seating for adults, and its products are designed to make redecorating as easy as finding an air pump. The seats look like bean bag chairs, but the only thing that can leak out of them is air.
One of the retailer’s bestsellers is the $39.99 glitter gold chair, which is filled with gold holographic foil glitter.
And now you can also get a $19.99 matching glitter ottoman for additional seating.
The material gives a nod to the inflatable trends of the ’90s, while the sparkles give the furniture pieces a modern touch. The glitter chairs and ottomans are available in pink and blue as well.
And if glitter isn’t your thing, you could always opt for the $49.99 LED chair that actually glows.
It’s like a night-light and seat in one. Your backyard campout just got a lot more fun.
BloChair’s full line of products is available for purchase on Amazon.
