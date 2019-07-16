An influencer accused Kylie Jenner of copying her photo, but says she didn’t mean it ‘in a rude way’

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Sunday, wearing nothing but a straw hat while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Amanda Ensing, who has more than a million followers on the platform, accused Jenner of copying a pose she posted in June, saying it looked “awfully familiar.”

In a response screen grabbed by PEOPLE, Jenner said: “From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest,” accompanied by a shrug emoji.

Ensing responded Jenner’s comment, and published a story in which she said her comment “wasn’t serious or meant in a rude way.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

An influencer with more than a million followers accused Kylie Jenner of copying her pose in a recent Instagram post, which saw her wearing nothing but a massive straw hat.

Jenner, who posted the photo on Sunday while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, shut down the accusation that she copied influencer Amanda Ensing – saying she was inspired by Pinterest.

Ensing had said that Jenner’s photo looked “awfully familiar,” in a comment on the photo that also included a quizzical emoji and a sweating emoji. She posted a photo in the same pose on June 17, while she was in Mexico.

In a response screen grabbed by PEOPLE, Jenner said: “From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest,” accompanied by a shrug emoji.

The look Jenner and Ensing used is far from new – Bella Hadid posed in a similar way in June 2018.

Ensing responded Jenner’s comment, saying: “No hate here. Kylie, you look beautiful, girl. Mood board or not.”

She also published an Instagram story in which she said her comment “wasn’t serious or meant in a rude way.”

Ensing got inspiration for her own post through Pinterest

She said she had been “flooded” by comments from people who said Jenner’s pose looked similar to hers.

Read more: Kylie Jenner posed for a photo wearing nothing but a massive straw hat, and fans still think it’s a look

“I’m not going to lie, I was taken aback at first with people hyping me up that it was inspired from my post,” she said. “I never said I created the pose, and I said in my original post I got inspo form Pinterest. I just thought the two photos were very similar and I always try to give credit where it’s due.”

Ensing added: “I never said she copied, just said it looks familiar. Like she said, she got inspired from Pinterest as well so maybe it’s a coincidence.”

Ensing thought her comment to Kylie was “light-hearted”

Ensing told INSIDER that she would have “taken it as a compliment” if Jenner had used her photo as inspiration.

She said Jenner’s response to her comment was unexpected.

“I felt like she was offended that I could think she would know who I am. She used a quote from her sister to make me feel as if I’m not relevant,” she told INSIDER. “She sends me her cosmetics, I’ve been to Kim’s house for an event, I’ve been featured on her cosmetic page for using her products, we have mutual acquaintances, I thought it could be possible she had seen my page before. My comment was light-hearted and wasn’t meant to be taken seriously or as a jab.”

Ensing said she finds inspiration for her own photos through photography, art, fashion, nature, and people she admires.

Her favorite poses, Esing said, are unplanned because “they capture a raw moment.”

“Whenever I get inspiration from others, I try my best to give credit but I know it’s not always possible because we can be inspired by so many things at once,” she told INSIDER.

She said that because social media has grown, there are a lot of people with similar hobbies, and that shows in how people pose for photos.

“A lot of people could say it’s copying but I like to think it shows we aren’t as different as we think,” Ensing told INSIDER. “I’ve come up with so many ideas just to find out it’s already been done. The most important thing is to stay true to yourself and do what makes you happy.”