An influencer defended her decision to break self-isolation rules and flee from New Jersey to Florida: ‘Our lives were at risk where we were’

Influencer Ali Maffucci fled New Jersey to a holiday home in Florida.

She is one of several influencers who have left the tri-state area during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it goes against CDC rules that people should refrain from nonessential domestic travel, so they have all received backlash.

Maffucci told the New York Post she stands by the decision because it was the safest thing for her family.

Influencer Ali Maffucci responded to backlash about her fleeing her home to go to Florida in an interview with the New York Post.

On March 30 Maffucci, who runs the INSPIRALIZED Instagram page and YouTube channel, told her social media followers she was leaving New Jersey with her family.

“Yesterday late morning we made a difficult and big family decision,” she wrote with an emoji of a surgical mask. “We decided to pack our life up and drive to Florida.”

This went against advice from CDC officials, which told residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to “refrain from nonessential domestic travel for 14 days, effective immediately.”

Maffucci fled the state anyway with her husband Lu, their 2-year-old son Luca, and 9-month-old daughter Roma.

“My husband and I spent hours and hours deliberating and ultimately we felt that it was essential travel because we felt like our lives were at risk where we were,” she told The Post, adding that they live in a high rise building with “hundreds of people.”

“We couldn’t help but to have interacted with people if we’d stayed in Jersey City so I think our decision is actually saving lives,” she said.

Maffucci has archived her original Instagram post because it was attracting too much hate to her page, she explained in a recent Instagram story. But tweets from disappointed onlookers still remain.

“Influencers who are blogging about packing up their families (against CDC guidelines) to escape NYC, and take their germs with them to new states, need to be called out for being irresponsible humans,” said one Twitter user. “This is wrong. This is beyond wrong. This could have deadly consequences.”

“This late in the game?” another wrote. “You’re potentially spreading it to the elderly population down there. STAY HOME. You’re being really selfish.”

Maffucci is still confident of her decision, telling The Post she would have interacted with countless people and germs in her building’s elevator, lobby, and trash chute.

“I just felt helpless,” she said. “I felt out of control. I felt like I couldn’t stay away from this virus and I am so lucky to have family in Florida and this safe haven.”

Maffucci isn’t the only influencer who has been criticized for going to holiday homes during the pandemic. Arielle Charnas tearfully apologized to her followers in an Instagram story for fleeing to the Hamptons after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Parenting blogger Naomi Davis also received backlash for telling her followers she, her husband, and five kids were leaving New York.