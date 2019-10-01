A fitness influencer Photoshopped herself to meet the beauty standards of Instagram’s most-followed women to prove social media isn’t real life

caption Cassey Ho, the fitness instructor and influencer behind YouTube channel Blogilates. source Courtesy of Daniel Kordek and Cassey Ho

Cassey Ho is a fitness instructor and influencer behind Blogilates, an Instagram account and YouTube channel with more than 4 million subscribers.

The fitness guru is vocal on social media about body image in the digital age.

To show how Instagram has influenced beauty standards, Ho posted pictures of herself that were Photoshopped based on common physical features found in the 100 most-followed females on the social media platform.

While many fans praised her for shedding light on the absurdity of beauty ideals perpetuated by social media, she also saw a sort of “reverse shaming” emerge.

Cassey Ho is a certified fitness instructor-turned-influencer known by millions of fans and followers for the peppy, uplifting exercise routines she shares on her YouTube channel, Blogilates.

Founded in 2009, Blogilates now has more than 4 million YouTube subscribers and 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Ho has also created her own workout program, POP Pilates, an equipment-free fusion of Pilates and upbeat music.

Aside from using her platform to provide fans around the world with guided fitness instruction and motivation, Ho also opens up online about her personal struggles with body acceptance in the digital age. For example, in one of her most viral videos, “The ‘Perfect’ Body,” Ho is shown “editing” herself in the mirror to illustrate the negative impact cyberbullying can have on body image.

Recently, the fitness guru analyzed photos of the 100 most-followed females on Instagram and determined 22 physical attributes – from flat (but not muscular) abs to plump lips – that make up what she called the “Instagram beauty standard.”

“This project showed me that people online are all following a type of beauty standard, whether or not we think we’re subscribing to it,” Ho told Insider.

Ho had her own pictures Photoshopped according to those standards, and she shared the powerful before-and-after shots with her followers to raise awareness about social media beauty ideals. She’s one of several influencers who have shared side-by-side photos that show there’s more to Instagram than meets the eye.

Fitness instructor and influencer Cassey Ho analyzed the photos of the 100 most-followed women on Instagram and identified their most common physical features.

“I’m always really interested in analyzing current culture, and I wanted to take a look at the top 100 most-followed females and see if there were any trends or patterns,” Ho said.

Using statistics from social media data website Social Blade, Ho found the 100 most-followed women on Instagram. Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé comprise the top five most-followed female Instagrammers.

Ho said she spent two weeks analyzing their photos to determine common physical features. She determined 22 attributes – including face shape, height, nose size, and hair color and length – that she called the Instagram beauty standards.

Among Ho’s findings were that features such as large eyes, hair that reaches the mid-back, plump lips, and flat (but not muscular) abs were common among the most-followed females.

Ho also found that only five out of the top 100 female Instagrammers were plus-size.

“That finding was one of the most shocking things, because in my space, I’m very aware of body positivity,” Ho said. “In the top 100 most-followed women on Instagram, we don’t have many plus-size role models.”

Ho had pictures of herself Photoshopped according to those Instagram beauty standards to illustrate her findings.

Ho asked her team’s artist and photographer to edit her body accordingly and was shocked at the results.

Her photos were enhanced with brighter light and more saturated colors, and her body was digitally altered to have a heart-shaped face, bigger eyes, and an hourglass figure – all based on her analysis of the most-followed women on Instagram.

Many of the influencer’s fans praised her for shedding light on the absurdity of beauty ideals perpetuated by social media.

Ho shared her unedited and edited photos side-by-side in a YouTube video and in a series of Instagram posts.

Many commenters wrote that Ho’s project was eye-opening and applauded the influencer.

“I wanted to share the photos with my followers and say, ‘Here are the facts, here’s what I found, and I want to know what you think,'” Ho said. “It was interesting to see people’s reactions.”

Some left critical comments about Ho’s edited photos.

Some users were critical of the influencer’s edited photos, commenting that they were glad to not follow people who look similar to the Photoshopped version of Ho.

Other users criticized Ho for focusing on the physical appearance – rather than the talents – of the celebrities and influencers she analyzed.

But Ho said that the goal of her photo project was to raise awareness about beauty ideals — not to judge anyone with a certain body type or style.

“Some fans who said, ‘I’m so glad you don’t look like that,’ made me think that the project brought out this kind of reverse shaming,” Ho said. “But what I did wasn’t shaming at all. I wanted to present my facts and findings and point out that there is an ideal form of beauty just based on women who are the most-followed on Instagram.”

Ho wants people to embrace their own beauty. She does not want them to see her “as a billboard and expect to look a certain way” just from following her workouts.

“I’ll get people saying that they doubt my workouts are effective because I don’t look a certain way in my photos, or that I don’t have a certain body type. Those comments aren’t the majority, but they do exist,” Ho said. “But I know, and a lot of fitness professionals know, that achieving fitness goals takes hard work, it takes grind, and it’s also genetic.”

Ho said an important distinction she wants to make about her work is that she’s a fitness instructor, not a model.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a fitness instructor, where I’m going to show you how to get whatever body you want, or to make sure you feel happy, but to look at me as a billboard and to expect to look a certain way just because of how my body looks… I wish people would remember that everyone’s health and fitness journey is going to be different,” she said.

Fans can expect to see similar videos and projects from Ho as she continues to analyze social media trends and how they pertain to beauty and fitness standards.

“Videos and projects like these are so important because it brings to light what is actually happening so you can take a step back and think about how you are being affected by [social media],” Ho said.