A YouTuber says she and her pregnant friend were ‘treated like absolute garbage’ at a world-famous beauty convention because of the way they look

caption Sierra Schultzzie (left) and Skylar Pollitt (right). source Sierra & Stephen IRL/YouTube

Sierra Schultzzie, a fashion YouTuber with more than 874,000 subscribers, attended the world-famous BeautyCon convention in Los Angeles, California, with her friend Skylar Pollitt over the weekend.

In a new YouTube video, the two women said they were “treated like absolute garbage” at the convention, to which Schultzzie said she had been invited.

According to Schultzzie and Pollitt, they were asked to leave a photo-shoot area by a BeautyCon employee who said they wanted to photograph “select talent.”

Pollitt, who is pregnant, also said the free food at the event quickly ran out before she and Schultzzie could get some.

Schultzzie believes she was treated differently because she doesn’t look like a typical influencer, and told INSIDER that she hopes her experience will “bring about some real change” to the beauty industry.

Two social-media stars have taken to YouTube to express their frustration with BeautyCon, a world-famous cosmetics convention.

On Sunday, Sierra Schultzzie, a fashion YouTuber with more than 874,000 subscribers at the time of writing, uploaded a 31-minute-long video titled “We Were Treated Like Absolute Garbage at Beautycon (with live footage)” to YouTube. In the video, she’s seen attending the convention in Los Angeles, California, alongside her friend Skylar Pollitt, who has close to 18,000 followers on Instagram.

Schultzzie and Pollitt say they were treated poorly by some convention employees, and the YouTuber believes they would have had a better time if she looked more like a typical influencer. Speaking to INSIDER, Schultzzie said she hopes that talking about her experience will “bring about some real change” to the beauty industry.

Sierra Schultzzie and Skylar Pollitt detailed their BeautyCon experience online

At the start of their YouTube video, Schultzzie and Pollitt are seen styling their hair, having their makeup done, and getting dressed for BeautyCon, to which Schultzzie said she had been invited.

Schultzzie said she felt “very excited” to attend the event, while Pollitt, who is pregnant, planned the poses she would do on the red carpet.

However, the women’s positive attitudes seemingly disappeared once they arrived at the convention.

“So we’ve been at the BeautyCon VIP area for a little while – we’re like full glam, we did the outfits – and we’re still kinda being treated like s—,” Schultzzie said in her video.

According to Pollitt, she and Schultzzie were inside a photo-booth area that was designated for influencers when they were asked to leave by a BeautyCon employee who looked at the YouTuber “up and down,” and then said only “select talent” was allowed inside.

“I don’t think it’s BeautyCon in particular,” Schultzzie said in the video, speaking of what she believes to be the problem at the root of her experience. “I think it’s the beauty industry.”

While still at the convention, Schultzzie said her negative experience at the photo station affected her self esteem

After they said they were asked to leave the photo area, Schultzzie and Pollitt continued to film their vlog.

“It’s funny how you can go into an event feeling like you did everything to make yourself feel confident and feel worthy, feel good getting here, and then just have these attitudes of the people around you totally change how you feel about yourself,” Schultzzie said.

caption Pollitt and Schultzzie at BeautyCon. source Sierra & Stephen IRL/YouTube

The two women then decided to wait on a line to walk the red carpet, which they said was only accessible to invited “talent,” or influencers and YouTubers.

While there, one of Schultzzie’s managers offered to hold their spot in line so that she and Pollitt could get food, which was free and provided by BeautyCon. Pollitt said she especially needed a meal because she’s “super pregnant.” However, all the food was gone less than 20 minutes after being made available, according to the women.

“I don’t want to act like I’m complaining about there not being food because that’s kind of a privileged thing,” Schultzzie said. “But they invited us here, we’re not paid to be here.”

“Also the idea behind the talent area is that you can get mobbed if you go out into the main stage,” Pollitt added. “It’s a safety thing, like ‘We’ll provide food so that you can stay in the talent area.'”

Schultzzie says she was ignored on the red carpet because of her weight

Eventually, Schultzzie and Pollitt said they headed back to the line, where they planned to see how employees and press would treat them on the red carpet.

“That was the biggest waste of my time ever,” Schultzzie said after walking the red carpet. “I literally walked down, I think they took two pictures of me, I talked to one reporter, and that was it.”

caption Sierra Schultzzie on the BeautyCon red carpet. source Sierra & Stephen IRL/YouTube

Schultzzie and Pollitt said they left after attending the red carpet and were told to ride a golf cart to leave the convention. In their vlog, the two are seen waiting to leave when another golf cart passes them. Passengers, who are blurred out of the frame, can be heard laughing in the background.

“Are those people laughing at us?” Schultzzie asks.

“I’m literally pregnant and I feel like I’m gonna pass out,” Pollitt said after the golf cart left. “I haven’t eaten in 10 hours, and I haven’t sat down.”

caption Pollitt and the golf cart behind her. source Sierra & Stephen IRL/YouTube

At the end of their video, Pollitt and Schultzzie gathered their thoughts about the convention

“Last year, I had a bad experience at BeautyCon and I chalked it up to maybe a few bad people – like I had some good conversations, the event as a whole was fine last year,” Schultzzie said. “This year, I will never go back to BeautyCon.”

“I know that I, as an influencer who was invited there, I’m not supposed to speak out like this and I’m supposed to just shut up, but I’m not going to,” she continued. “So I’m sorry BeautyCon – actually, I’m not sorry.”

caption Schultzzie (left) and Pollitt (right). source Sierra & Stephen IRL/YouTube

Schultzzie also said that she feels frustrated that BeautyCon aims to be an inclusive convention, and yet, in her opinion, it doesn’t treat attendees equally.

“I think my biggest gripe with BeautyCon and the beauty industry is they act like it’s all about inclusivity because they have people of different body types and gender identities, and they try to be so diverse,” Schultzzie said. “But at the end of the day, if you don’t have their look, you will not be treated like a real person.”