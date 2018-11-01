Infor and Nanyang Polytechnic partner to enable Singapore millennials to be future-ready

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – November 1, 2018 – Infor , a global leader in business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies, today announced its collaboration with Nanyang Polytechnic’s (NYP) School of Business Management for the Infor Education Alliance Programme (EAP). Infor EAP is a global initiative that helps educational institutions develop the technological skillsets of students to fully embrace the growing digital economy.

The programme provides partner institutions with free access to innovative cloud technologies and learning platforms, empowering millennials to be cloud-ready and have a stronger understanding of next-generation digital technologies.

“By partnering Infor to expose our students to the latest industry software and real-world applications, we provide an avenue for them to be better equipped with the skills and knowledge that are relevant to the needs of the digital workforce. We also have plans to roll this out at a later stage to adult learners doing Continuing Education and Training courses with us,” said Esther Ho, Director, School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic. “Along with Infor’s sponsorship of student competitions to promote contextualised learning, this collaboration provides our students an excellent platform to apply their classroom knowledge to solve real-world business challenges”.

As of 2018, the programme has trained more than 3,000 students to date in Asia Pacific and is growing across the region, with universities participating in China, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. Through the Infor and Nanyang Polytechnic collaboration, students will gain hands-on cloud software experience using Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Infor Factory Track and Infor CloudSuite Human Capital Management in their coursework.

“We believe that innovative companies will need a workforce that has the job preparedness to support digital transformation in this ever-changing dynamic landscape. For a regional hub like Singapore, this means we need to take the responsibility to invest in the future of this country and empower millennials and educational institutions with the right set of critical skills and tools needed in the digital economy,” said Wesley Kowalski, Head of ASEAN, Infor. “We are pleased to support NYP’s mission to nurture empowered learners for work and life through practice-oriented and multi-disciplinary collaboration between industry and academia.”

About Infor

Infor develops business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies globally. With 17,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About Nanyang Polytechnic

Established as an institution of higher learning in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic’s (NYP) seven academic schools offer quality education and training through more than 40 full-time diploma courses. NYP also has a full suite of continuing education (CET) options for lifelong learning, ranging from specialist and advanced diplomas to SkillsFuture modules and courses. NYP’s Asian Culinary Institute and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies are CET institutes set up in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore to champion and transform Singapore’s F&B and retail sectors respectively.





Through its strong network of industry connections, NYP empowers learners for work and life through relevant curricula and deep capabilities. NYP strives to be the innovative polytechnic, creating a nexus of future-ready learners, ready to take on new challenges and contribute to growth and sustainability. For more information, visit https://www.nyp.edu.sg