Infor Appoints Fabio Tiviti as Head of ASEAN Region

Mr. Fabio Tiviti, Vice President, Infor ASEAN

“Fabio brings key insights to meeting the needs of industrial businesses,” said Helen Masters, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Infor Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) and India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA). “I am confident Fabio will further enable customer success and help increase productivity around people, assets and supply chain as Infor continues to expand across ASEAN, digitally transforming companies and catalyzing growth through business cloud software.”

Fabio has diverse experience in the manufacturing and software industries, spending the past 12 years at SAP working in both the small and medium enterprises (SME) and Business Development segments. Prior to SAP, he served as national product manager with Legrand Group, an Italian industrial and electronics company.

“The ASEAN region is currently seeing rapid growth in digital transformation across all industries and Infor is greatly positioned to add value to this growth by developing complete industry suites in the cloud. I am excited to take on this role and am confident Infor will continue to aid businesses in their expansion and optimization of efficiencies across this region, and ultimately, deliver a better customer experience,” said Fabio Tiviti.





