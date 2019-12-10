Infor Appoints Jarrod Kinchington to lead Australia & New Zealand Region

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 10 December 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced the promotion of Jarrod Kinchington to Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Based in Sydney, Kinchington will be responsible for Infor’s overall business in ANZ and driving customer success.









Jarrod Kinchington, Managing Director, Infor Australia & New Zealand

“Jarrod has a proven track record having successfully led the public sector business since joining Infor almost two years ago,” said Helen Masters, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Infor Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) and India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA). “With more than 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications and technology space, I am confident that Jarrod will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for ANZ under his stewardship, helping organisations transform digitally and becoming more productive via industry-specific business cloud software.”

Kinchington has vast experience working with C-Level clients throughout his career where he held senior roles in organisations such as Telstra, CSC and TechnologyOne. Since joining Infor, he has been key in growing the public sector business and helping to achieve business-wide digital transformation for customers such as Auckland Transport, Watercare and Waikato Regional Council.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Infor in ANZ in such exciting times,” said Kinchington. “Customers and boards demand measurable outcomes for their digital transformation programs, and I look forward to helping every one of them achieve their goals and deliver value to key stakeholders.

“I’m also passionate about agile project deliveries and customer success, as well as attracting and retaining top talent”.





