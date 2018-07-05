Infor Appoints Wesley Kowalski as Head of ASEAN Region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 5, 2018 – Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Wesley Kowalski as Head of ASEAN. Based in the company’s regional hub in Singapore, Kowalski will be responsible for Infor’s operations in the region, including sales and distribution of Infor’s product offerings and services.









“Infor continues to expand across ASEAN supporting the region’s digital transformation. Corporates and SMEs across the region are dedicated to increasing agility and scalability by adopting business software designed for specific industries, delivered via the cloud,” said Helen Masters, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Infor Asia Pacific. “With his innovative thinking and business vision, Wesley will continue to drive Infor ASEAN’s growth, cloud adoption and enable customer success. I am very pleased to announce his appointment as Head of ASEAN.”

Wesley has extensive experience in leading large, complex business transformation programmes across Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Telecommunications industry in Asia Pacific and globally. Prior to Infor, Wesley headed sales and marketing in Australian IT start-up, Fusion Professionals. Before that, he held leadership roles globally and in Asia Pacific at IBM and Oracle, respectively.

“I am excited to lead the ASEAN region for Infor. This is one of the most innovative regions globally that continues to be an economic growth engine. I am confident that Infor can continue to enable the digital transformation in the region and help our clients seize the enormous benefits of the cloud,” said Wesley.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in over 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.