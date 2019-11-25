Infor China Kicks Off Digital Innovation Forum for the Manufacturing Industry in Guangzhou

Supporting Chinese manufacturing companies to take a leap towards a digital future

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 November 2019 – Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry has successfully held Infor 2019 Digital Innovation Forum for Manufacturing with the theme of “Exploration, Interconnection, Innovation” recently. A total of nearly 180 attendees were at the forum where Infor shared its corporate strategy, innovative product solutions and end-user case studies with guests, helping to contribute to digitalization uptake in Chinese manufacturing companies.









Keynote of Infor 2019 Manufacturing Digital Innovation Summit





Keynote attendees

Guest speaker – John Li – Expert of Strategic Enterprise Growth





Panel discussion

Smart Factory Innovation Demo Show





Digital transformation has become a global trend. In this process, digital and innovation capabilities are the core elements, and lead traditional enterprises to face changes in terms of industry structure, industry chain and business model, thus accelerating the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries. Taking the manufacturing industry as an example, the business model of Chinese enterprises has gradually shifted from “OEM” to independent research, development and design, and achieved steady growth in product value and profitability through mastery of new technology and advanced digital management. Therefore, digital transformation is also in full swing throughout enterprises across the country. In the process of transformation, traditional enterprises need to deeply understand the essence of digitalization, and rationally use digital tools to achieve breakthrough innovations in management mode and business model. Based on this, companies need to select the right management software to agilely respond to the changing market and keep up the competitive advantage.

Becky Xie, Vice President of Sales, Greater China and Korea, and Chong Lu, Director, Business Consulting, Greater China and Korea, shared global digital strategy trends and the latest developments at Infor , including an analysis of the blueprint of the company’s business model and future growth in the Digital Era.

The summit also invited partners and customers to discuss ways to leverage digital tools to continuously innovate and optimize business management models, and also showcased the advantages of Infor solution in helping companies grow through different use cases. ” Infor LNand Infor EAM help standardize business processes and data, achieving synchronous production system, real-time manufacturing traceability, and business and finance integration. These fully meet the planning objectives of Dongfeng Motor’s ‘Digital Equipment’ project. With the roll out of the new Infor ERP solution , the entire business process of Dongfeng Motor has been greatly optimized,” said Mingqiang Fang, Chief Officer of IS Planning and Management of Equipment Company, Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd.

“In today’s enterprises, the Information department is far from being the IT department in the traditional sense. Rather it could affect business development, providing the basis for decision-making and helping enterprises complete their strategic transformation. Take the manufacturing industry as an example: the market is changing rapidly, and manufacturing companies have to speed up the pace to master new tools. Infor’s deep expertise in micro-verticals and innovative technologies can help companies realize customer needs and create more precise, purpose-built solutions to ensure the competitive advantage of the industry. At present, Infor’s cloud-based and industry-specificenterprise solutions boast of many high-profile use cases around the world. I believe that Infor will also become a good partner for Chinese manufacturing companies, and help them realize successful IT transformation,” Becky Xie said.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

