Infor Japan and Zeal Sign Partner Agreement for Cloud-based BI Platform

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 19 July 2019 – Infor Japan K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced the signing of a channel partner agreement with Zeal Corporation (Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takahiro Okabe) – Japan’s specialist vendor of business intelligence and data warehouse solution, who will offer Infor’s Birst cloud-based BI platform.

Birst is a multi-tenant, cloud-based BI platform designed on the concept of Network BI to enable company-wide data analysis. It eliminates the need for redundant data management by connecting the analysis data models managed by various divisions within an organization. By incorporating Birst into its industry-specific cloud-based ERP solutions, Infor supports business-wide visibility and smart decision-making through a user-friendly interface delivering insights, correlations and predictive analysis from integrated data in the cloud.

With over 25 years of experience working in BI, Zeal provides advanced services that leverage its knowledge with the latest artificial intelligence and big data technologies. Zeal’s Infor Partner Network Agreement will enable it to offer a one-stop service for Birst, covering everything from deployment to construction, operation and maintenance. Through this partnership, Zeal will utilize Birst’s multi-tenant support to promote the platform especially for customers who are facing issues with siloed data analysis.

Comment from Takahiro Okabe, CEO, Zeal Corporation

“In the past, whenever a business intelligence system was rolled out across a company, a large data warehouse would always be built, with multiple data marts prepared for each business. No matter how easy the BI tools were to use, there was always a bottleneck to construction and operation, so there were always customers who were unable to fully utilize cross-company data. Infor Birst is a BI product with groundbreaking functionalities that overturns this accepted norm. In fact, it has been in our sights since it was launched. With this long-awaited, full-scale expansion into Japan, Zeal jumped at the chance to add it to its offerings.”

Zeal has been selling and deploying Infor d/EPM, previously Infor BI, since 2012, and will continue to be a channel partner for this solution as well.

Zeal is a member of the Avant Group, the innovators in enterprise management productivity.





About Zeal Corporation

With over 25 years of experience working in BI, Zeal Corporation provides advanced services that leverage its knowledge with the latest artificial intelligence and big data technologies. It has considerable knowledge and experience deploying a diverse range of business management solutions to help enterprises utilize their various data. From companies working with BI for the first time to companies taking their analysis to the next level, Zeal provides its customers with solid support to improve their information utilization capabilities. Zeal is a fully owned subsidiary of Avant Corporation, which was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2018. (Zeal Corporation: https://www.zdh.co.jp/)





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands





About Avant Group

Avant Group provides a range of products and services that support chief information and financial officers (CIFOs, combining the roles of CIOs and CFOs) with visibility, usability and outsourcability of business information. Its mission is to convert business information into blueprints for the future. Structured as a holding company, the Avant Group consists of five companies providing a range of highly specialized solutions. Its three main companies are Diva Corporation (consolidated accounting), Zeal Corporation (business intelligence) and Fierte Corporation (business outsourcing).