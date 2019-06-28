Infor Joins Forces with Linklogis to Deliver Innovative Supply Chain Financing Solutions Featuring the Infor Nexus Platform

Boosting customer business value through the power of Infor Nexus

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 June 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced a new partnership with Linklogis, which will leverage the Infor Nexus platform to power a suite of financial service solutions designed to reinforce the supply chains of small and medium-sized upstream suppliers that are traditionally underfunded and overlooked. By connecting them with timely capital, Linklogis and Infor are working together to address that gap, mitigating risk and reducing costs in the supply chain.

As a pioneer in the supply chain financial (SCF) technology sector, Linklogis utilizes advanced technology including big data, AI and blockchain to strengthen cross-border supply chains for large and medium-sized enterprises. Drawing on a wealth of experience in the financial technology sector, Linklogis’ innovative products and supply chain financial services enable SMEs to realize greater business value.

Infor Nexus is the world’s largest B2B supply chain platform, empowering enterprises to digitalize their end-to-end supply chain processes, gain real-time visibility of all supply chain events, and take advantage of data-driven insights across internal systems as well as their entire network.

The first solution of its kind to combine artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced visualization technology, Infor Nexus provides real-time visibility and predictive intelligence through an end-to-end collaborative network. It currently manages more than $1 trillion in trade for 65,000 corporate customers and handles more than $50 billion in payments.

The new partnership between Infor and Linklogis will open Infor Nexus’s SCF fintech solutions to a host of new suppliers, bringing both parties together in their mission to deliver technology-driven supply chain financing solutions that will help suppliers expand their reach.

“As a SCF fintech solutions provider, we are always pursuing partnerships that will integrate our solutions into B2B networks,” said James Li, CEO of Linklogis. “We believe our partnership with Infor will leverage strengths from both sides, resulting in valuable synergy for clients on the Infor platform. Our focus remains on innovative fintech solutions that will help thousands of SME suppliers secure financing on B2B networks, facilitating business expansion.”

Rod Johnson, SVP of manufacturing and supply chain at Infor, commented, “The majority of suppliers in today’s global supply chain remain underfunded, and obtaining timely capital remains an ongoing challenge. By providing a digital platform that connects buyers and suppliers with innovative finance providers like Linklogis, we open new opportunities for business growth, as well as enhanced efficiency and cost savings. This offers reciprocal benefits: suppliers can obtain a reliable source of capital at competitive rates; buyers can eliminate supplier-related risk to improve the health of the supply chain and better serve customers; and finance providers can foster new revenue streams in global trade.”





About Linklogis

Since its inception in 2016, Linklogis has grown exponentially and is now one of China’s largest business-to-business focused independent supply chain platform. Linklogis aims to accelerate and develop new growth engines, including cross-border solutions for businesses importing into and exporting out of China.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.





