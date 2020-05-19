Infor Launches Infor Workforce Management Express Program in China to Help Companies Tackle Business Continuity Challenge and Aid Recovery

Pre-configured, easy-to-use intelligent-scheduling tool aims to help enterprises better manage workforce resources and business agility in this pandemic

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 May 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the launch of a special promotion program in China to help companies be operationally agile and ease the ‘back-to-work’ phase as companies gradually re-open. The specially pre-configured Infor Work Force Management (WFM) solution is a powerful express tool for workforce management with Intelligent scheduling that makes it easier for enterprises to re-open their business strategically.









The COVID-19 pandemic has generated both demand and supply shockwaves that reverberate across the global economy, given the coordinated lockdown of factory and production sites. The priority now is to resume business operations in a safe environment for both employees and customers. Organizations, especially those with large workforces, are reviewing the options available to better manage and utilize their employees during this period. Actions that could be taken include changing working arrangements, adjusting employee roles, etc., and more importantly, keeping employee initiatives in line with business objectives. The key to meet this challenge requires a professional plug-and-play solution that helps ensure appropriately-skilled employees are matched quickly to variable workload demands in these times –at an optimal cost to the business.

The Infor WFM express solution can help organizations provide efficient and effective staff scheduling procedures and provide ongoing workforce utilization efficiencies during an evolving pandemic. With Infor WFM, enterprises can build multiple hierarchies of team structure to meet requirements through its strong rule-setting and data-separation capabilities. In addition, the Infor WFM shift workbench is embedded with multiple predefined shifts, providing human resource function with a simple and unified management tool.

When enabled, not only will Infor WFM allocate and manage company resources effectively, but also provide a better working experience for employees. Infor WFM is embedded with Rule Engine, which allows daily operations to meet labour law regulations on Full Time/Non-Full Time allowable working hours, ensuring corporate compliance. It can also push out schedules into mobile devices and enable self-shift trading, improving the way we work and improving employee engagement.

“As a business cloud software company that’s committed to the China market in the long run, Infor recognizes now – more than ever – the need in the industry for smart and agile work tools to help companies return to work with confidence and efficiently,” said Chong Lu, Director, Business Consulting, Infor Great China and Korea. “Infor WFM, pre-configured by Infor development professionals and consultants, provides an intelligent scheduling tool to empower our customers to resume their businesses. With quick and simple implementation, this tool is available for immediate use after the order is placed. We expect these new capabilities to enable shift-based workforces to run more effective operations during these rapidly-changing times.”

