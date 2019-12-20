Infor Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – 20 December 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the company was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software for Infor EAM.1 Per Gartner, key characteristics of Leaders include: broad and deep EAM offerings, proven success in moderate- to high-complexity environments, participation in a high percentage of new deals, a strong and consistent track record, high customer satisfaction ratings in multiple categories, consistent performance and vigorous client growth and retention, enduring visibility in the marketplace from both sales and marketing perspectives, a proven ecosystem of partners, and a global scale.2









The report also notes that, “Leaders combine the characteristics of vision and thought leadership with a strong ability to execute. Leaders in the EAM market are present in a high percentage of EAM evaluations, and they win a significant number of them. They have robust core functionality and offer reasonable –although not necessarily leading-edge — capabilities in all EAM areas. Their offerings must meet all mainstream maintenance requirements in complex industries without significant modifications, and references must be available to validate this. Leaders must anticipate where customer demands, markets and technology are moving, and must have strategies to support these emerging requirements ahead of actual customer demand. Leading vendors should have coherent strategies to support IoT and OT integration and APM, and must invest in, and have processes to exploit, innovation. Leaders also have market momentum and strong client satisfaction — both in the vendor’s local markets, as well as internationally. Because Leaders are often well established in leading-edge and complex user environments, they benefit from a user community that helps them remain in the forefront of emerging needs.” 3

Infor CloudSuite EAM is robust asset management software that can help leading organizations digitize and optimize maintenance operations. The solution supports specialized requirements for asset and work management, materials and procurement management, budget and inspection management, and project and safety management.





“Infor is helping its customers reach new levels of efficiency and is helping them identify problems before they even start, with its highly scalable and modern EAM solutions,” said Kevin Price, Infor CloudSuite EAM technical product evangelist. “Our team is committed to our customers’ success, and we believe being recognized as a Leader again for Infor CloudSuite EAM is a testament to our innovation and modern thinking throughout the years, which has been focused on helping to keep our customers operating and performing at optimum levels.”

For more information please visit: Infor named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for EAM Software

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software, Kristian Steenstrup and Nicole Foust, October 14, 2019

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software, page 30, Kristian Steenstrup and Nicole Foust October 14, 2019

3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software, page 29-30, Kristian Steenstrup and Nicole Foust, October 14, 2019

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





