Infor Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software

Infor CloudSuite EAM continues to help organizations transform asset performance and maintenance productivity

December 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today

announced that the company was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management

Software for Infor EAM.1 Per Gartner, key

characteristics of Leaders include: broad and deep EAM offerings, proven

success in moderate- to high-complexity environments, participation in a high

percentage of new deals, a strong and consistent track record, high customer satisfaction ratings in multiple categories, consistent

performance and vigorous client growth and retention, enduring visibility in

the marketplace from both sales and marketing perspectives, a proven ecosystem

of partners, and a global scale.2









The report also notes that, “Leaders combine the

characteristics of vision and thought leadership with a strong ability to

execute. Leaders in the EAM market are present in a high percentage of EAM

evaluations, and they win a significant number of them. They have robust core

functionality and offer reasonable –although not necessarily leading-edge —

capabilities in all EAM areas. Their offerings must meet all mainstream

maintenance requirements in complex industries without significant

modifications, and references must be available to validate this. Leaders must

anticipate where customer demands, markets and technology are moving, and must

have strategies to support these emerging requirements ahead of actual customer

demand. Leading vendors should have coherent strategies to support IoT and OT integration and APM, and must

invest in, and have processes to exploit, innovation. Leaders also have market

momentum and strong client satisfaction — both in the vendor’s local markets,

as well as internationally. Because Leaders are often well established in

leading-edge and complex user environments, they benefit from a user community

that helps them remain in the forefront of emerging needs.” 3

Infor CloudSuite EAM is robust asset management software that can

help leading organizations digitize and optimize maintenance operations. The

solution supports specialized requirements for asset and work management,

materials and procurement management, budget and inspection management, and

project and safety management.

“Infor

is helping its customers reach new levels of efficiency and is helping them

identify problems before they even start, with its highly scalable and modern

EAM solutions,” said Kevin Price, Infor CloudSuite EAM technical product

evangelist. “Our team is committed to our customers’ success, and we believe

being recognized as a Leader again for Infor CloudSuite EAM is a testament to

our innovation and modern thinking throughout the years, which has been focused

on helping to keep our customers operating and performing at optimum levels.”

For

more information please visit: Infor named a Leader in

the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for EAM Software

