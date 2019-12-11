Infor Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software

Infor CloudSuite EAM continues to help organizations transform asset performance and maintenance productivity
NEW YORK, US
11 December 2019
December 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today
announced that the company was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management
Software for Infor EAM.1 Per Gartner, key
characteristics of Leaders include: broad and deep EAM offerings, proven
success in moderate- to high-complexity environments, participation in a high
percentage of new deals, a strong and consistent track record, high customer satisfaction ratings in multiple categories, consistent
performance and vigorous client growth and retention, enduring visibility in
the marketplace from both sales and marketing perspectives, a proven ecosystem
of partners, and a global scale.2
The report also notes that, “Leaders combine the
characteristics of vision and thought leadership with a strong ability to
execute. Leaders in the EAM market are present in a high percentage of EAM
evaluations, and they win a significant number of them. They have robust core
functionality and offer reasonable –although not necessarily leading-edge —
capabilities in all EAM areas. Their offerings must meet all mainstream
maintenance requirements in complex industries without significant
modifications, and references must be available to validate this. Leaders must
anticipate where customer demands, markets and technology are moving, and must
have strategies to support these emerging requirements ahead of actual customer
demand. Leading vendors should have coherent strategies to support IoT and OT integration and APM, and must
invest in, and have processes to exploit, innovation. Leaders also have market
momentum and strong client satisfaction — both in the vendor’s local markets,
as well as internationally. Because Leaders are often well established in
leading-edge and complex user environments, they benefit from a user community
that helps them remain in the forefront of emerging needs.” 3
Infor CloudSuite EAM is robust asset management software that can
help leading organizations digitize and optimize maintenance operations. The
solution supports specialized requirements for asset and work management,
materials and procurement management, budget and inspection management, and
project and safety management.
“Infor
is helping its customers reach new levels of efficiency and is helping them
identify problems before they even start, with its highly scalable and modern
EAM solutions,” said Kevin Price, Infor CloudSuite EAM technical product
evangelist. “Our team is committed to our customers’ success, and we believe
being recognized as a Leader again for Infor CloudSuite EAM is a testament to
our innovation and modern thinking throughout the years, which has been focused
on helping to keep our customers operating and performing at optimum levels.”
For
more information please visit: Infor named a Leader in
the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for EAM Software
Gartner
disclaimer
Gartner
does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research
publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors
with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications
consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be
construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or
implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of
merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Infor
Infor
is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With
17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor
software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Infor
customers include:
- The
top 20 aerospace companies
- 9 of
the top 10 high tech companies
- 14 of
the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
- 19 of
the 20 largest U.S. cities
- 18 of
the top 20 automotive suppliers
- 14 of
the top 20 industrial distributors
- 13 of
the top 20 global retailers
- 4 of
the top 5 brewers
- 17 of
the top 20 global banks
- 9 of
the 10 largest global hotel brands
- 7 of
the top 10 global luxury brands