Infor partners Artyzen Hospitality Group in improving hotel guest experience

Three properties are now live with Infor HMS and Infor SunSystems

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – Nov 13, 2018 – Infor , a global leader in business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies, today announced the successful implementation of Infor Hospitality Management System (HMS) and Infor SunSystems financial management at three hotels in Beijing, Nanjing and Shanghai managed by Artyzen Hospitality Group (AHG), which delivered improved guest experience.

Artyzen Habitat Dongzhimen Beijing was the first AHG property in mainland China to deploy the customized integration of Infor HMS and Infor SunSystems in accordance to China’s Public Security Bureau and tax invoice requirements. With the Go-Live of Artyzen Habitat Dongzhimen Beijing a year ago, Infor worked with AHG to bring Infor HMS and Infor SunSystems online at Artyzen Sifang Nanjing in August, and at Artyzen Habitat Hongqiao Shanghai in September. In addition to AHG’s hotels in mainland China, its Macau property, Grand Coloane, also utilizes Infor HMS.

“The seamless integration of the systems resulted in significant time savings, shortening the time needed for guest check in and out procedures from 10 minutes to less than two minutes,” said Nadine Lee, Director of IT, Artyzen Hospitality Group. “In addition, rates, bookings, and occupancy data are now better synced with our central reservation system to help us make precise and timely decisions. The flexibility of their product together with their responsiveness and ability to meet our requirements make them a great partner to work with.”

Infor HMS provides the flexibility for AHG to deploy localized solutions for its properties in China utilizing the solution’s open API and webservices, enabling localization to take a shorter period.

“A fast-growing hotel management group needs the scalability and flexibility in its property management operations to accommodate its business expansion, which itself is inherently a dynamic and fast-changing industry,” said Eric Wong, Vice President, Hospitality, Infor Asia Pacific. “Infor HMS can offer that scalability to streamline processes and let employees access actionable information on guests to deliver a highly personalized experience, or access work orders, for revenue management and more.”

Established in 2014, AHG is headquartered in Hong Kong. Its brand portfolio includes Zitan, Artyzen Hotels and Resorts, Artyzen Habitat and citizenM. The group currently has 7 operating hotels and 12 under development.