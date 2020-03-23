Infor Positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Infor China and local customer won the “2019 National Leading Brand Enterprise in the Logistics Industry” China award for completeness of great vision and ability to execute

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 March 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infor in the Leaders quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Infor was positioned in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

“While a very mature market, WMS offerings continue to differ in areas like usability, adaptability, intelligence, scalability up and down market, and life cycle costs,” Gartner said in the report. “Furthermore, customers increasingly favor supply chain suites that can support end-to-end logistics process orchestration.”

Rod Johnson, EVP & GM, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Infor, said, “We believe that Infor’s position as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant reaffirms our belief that a single, unified, global warehousing solution built to take advantage of business value of the cloud, provides a strong foundation for sustainable growth in the age of customer-driven supply chains.”

Infor CloudSuite WMS is the next evolution of Infor SCE (Supply Chain Execution), combining Infor’s enhanced capabilities in warehouse management with the computing power of the cloud. As a cloud offering, Infor CloudSuite WMS offers the same experience to customers, no matter how they choose to deploy it (multi-tenant, single-tenant or on-premises), and it has native support for 14 languages.

The newest member of Infor’s CloudSuite products, CloudSuite WMS also brings the agile, flexible and proven performance Infor cloud customers have come to expect.

Visual warehousing, labor management, and open API framework come standard with CloudSuite WMS, to help reduce the need to add additional features or customizations, while paving the way for advanced warehousing capabilities.

Infor Summary of CloudSuite WMS Competitive Differentiators

Unified solution. CloudSuite WMS is a single platform for core and advanced warehousing with embedded, cross-site inventory management, 3D visual analytics, and labor management.

CloudSuite WMS is a single platform for core and advanced warehousing with embedded, cross-site inventory management, 3D visual analytics, and labor management. Highly configurable. CloudSuite WMS can preserve company migration paths, while supporting business-specific processes and constraints. It is designed to support a broad range of drivers and levels of complexity, serving as a single solution across multiple distribution centers (DCs).

CloudSuite WMS can preserve company migration paths, while supporting business-specific processes and constraints. It is designed to support a broad range of drivers and levels of complexity, serving as a single solution across multiple distribution centers (DCs). B2B/B2C fulfillment from a single warehouse.

Contemporary UI. CloudSuite WMS includes mobile, voice, and personalized radio frequency (RF) options, and the user interface is tailored to facilitate productivity.

CloudSuite WMS includes mobile, voice, and personalized radio frequency (RF) options, and the user interface is tailored to facilitate productivity. Flexible deployment and extensibility. With Infor OS and its extensive API library, Infor CloudSuite WMS can extend and enrich functionality.

In an environment of transformation within the domestic economy and consumption structure, a digitally-driven logistics industry is an important part of supporting business transformation and the smart supply chain. As “Leader” in “Outstanding Sector of Warehouse Management System 2019”, Infor has a large number of successful use cases in this field and can provide industry-specific solutions to help enterprises achieve a comprehensive digital transformation at the retail end. At the recently held “2019 Annual Summit for Logistics Resources” in Guangzhou, Infor China and its customer, P.G. Logistics Group Co., Ltd. (P.G. Logistics), also won the “2019 National Leading Brand Enterprise in the Logistics Industry” award, which fully demonstrates that Infor’s WMS solution can help customers strengthen their supply chain management, reducing operational costs and improving service experience.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Infor

Phyllis Tan

Phyllis.Tan@infor.com





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include: