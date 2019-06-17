TECH EXEC MASTERCLASS: Here’s how top tech execs at some of the world’s biggest companies are driving results

- source
- Bank of America
- The world is changing, and so corporations are turning to a range of new technologies – from the cloud, to artificial intelligence, to big data – to keep pace.
- Business Insider regularly interviews the chief technology officers and chief information officers leading some of the world’s best known companies through this challenging landscape.
- You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.
Here’s a list of some of the recent interviews with top tech execs published by Business Insider:
- Bank of America: Bank of America is putting the finishing touches on a 7-year cloud journey its CTO says has saved the bank billions and improved customer interactions
- Citigroup global consumer bank: The head of tech for Citigroup’s global consumer bank points to 2 key themes for managing its $8 billion tech budget
- JPMorgan Asset Management: JPMorgan says it’s poaching Google tech whizzes for its new equity-trading bot as Wall Street ramps up its automation revolution
- Etsy: Etsy’s CTO explains how the craft marketplace is using big data and the cloud to unlock hundreds of millions in additional sales
- Heathrow Airport: The chief information officer of London’s Heathrow Airport explains how it’s using Microsoft-powered artificial intelligence to make sure flights take off on time – and passengers stay happy
- NASCAR:NASCAR is moving 57 years of car racing footage to Amazon’s cloud, and says AI will help spin out new shows without thousands of hours of manual tagging